From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

The Osceola Police Department officially welcomed its newest four-legged officer to the force last week, following the graduation of Officer Kauffman and K9 Phoenix from K9 Handler School.

The milestone, celebrated on social media by the department on July 1, marked the end of several weeks of intensive training for the duo. K9 Phoenix, a six-year-old German Shepherd, was donated to the department by former Hickory County Sheriff Brian Whalen. According to officials, the K9 program was made possible in part by help from local FFA students and teachers last summer.

Just hours after graduation, the team responded to their first official call. Officer Kauffman and K9 Phoenix were requested by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a traffic stop. Phoenix alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle, and methamphetamine paraphernalia was later found in the truck. The driver was identified as a resident of St. Clair County.

Phoenix will now be a visible presence in the community, both in law enforcement and through public engagement. The department noted that she will be making appearances at local events; however, residents are asked to seek permission from Officer Kauffman before approaching or petting the K9.

Community members took to social media to share their excitement and support. “Hard work pays off. We appreciate all you do—thank you and that good-looking pup!” wrote Jr Carroll. Another resident, Ricky Manning, commented, “Congratulations to you and Phoenix for a job well done.”

As of press time, the department said it looks forward to continuing to integrate Phoenix into both patrol efforts and public outreach across the city.

Stay updated by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.