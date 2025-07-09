The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and its Division of State Parks are proud supporters of our nation’s veterans.

During July, all proceeds from the Round Up program are earmarked for events designed specifically with our veterans in mind.

The Round Up program allows park guests to voluntarily round up their purchases, supporting programs that honor and engage veterans, including the popular Hero Deer Hunts.

Normally, the money rounded up will be used at the state park where the purchase is made. However, in July all money raised will help fund special events and programs for veterans.

“Our parks are places of reflection, connection and community,” said Laura Hendrickson, Missouri State Parks director. “This initiative is a meaningful way to express our gratitude to those who have served. It’s an opportunity for every visitor to make a difference in the lives of veterans who have given so much.”

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.