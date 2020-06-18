The Missouri State Fair will be held as scheduled August 13-23, 2020. However, the Fair will look differently than previous years. The mission of our Fair has always been to showcase Missouri agriculture, so our livestock shows will continue to honor that tradition. Details for our vendors, sponsors, and other partners are still being determined.

Our hearts broke as we watched COVID-19 cancel fairs, festivals and expositions around the world. We know the countless hours our exhibitors and Fair families have put in to taking care of their livestock and 4-H and FFA projects. Our priority continues to be the promotion of excellence in Missouri agriculture and our future agriculture leaders.

We know you will have a lot of questions moving forward. Our plan is to evaluate the many details of our traditional Fair and place those considerations in front of our governing body, the Missouri State Fair Commission. As we have more details, we will broadcast that through our website, social media pages and media partners. Stay up-to-date on the latest Fair updates by becoming a Fair Fan at mostatefair.com. Help us spread the word by sharing on social media.