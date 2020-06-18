A Monett resident is in custody following a traffic stop by a Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy near N HWY and 1575 RD just West of Sheldon in Vernon County Wednesday morning. According to Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher, a deputy observed a 2008 Chevy Impala make several minor traffic violations and using the computer in his vehicle, checked the registration, which came back as stolen from Barry County. The deputy then made a traffic stop and was able to place the driver into custody without incident. Suspected methamphetamines were also located in the vehicle. The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old James D Riley.

A warrant was issued by the courts Wednesday afternoon, charging Riley with; Tampering With a Motor Vehicle 1st Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While Revoked. Riley is being held in the Vernon County jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.