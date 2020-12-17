Congratulations to Chief Jarrod Schiereck for his 20 years of service to our community. Prior to joining the El Dorado Springs Police Department Jarrod served in the United States Marine Corps and with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Jarrod came up through the El Dorado Springs Police Department ranks, starting as a patrol officer, promoted to sergeant, and has been Chief of Police the last 10 years. He takes his job seriously and is dedicated to protecting and serving the citizens of El Dorado Springs. He has been a friend of the Chamber of Commerce, always willing to work on projects and events. He even leads a team for the Clean-Up El Do campaign each year. Last Saturday evening Chief Shiereck was presented a plaque for his years of service by El Dorado Springs Police Department staff. We wish him well in his next 20 years.