The new store offers 7,500 square feet of showroom and warehouse space, that’s about 1,000 extra square feet compared to the former location. The new location also allows for an updated sales floor layout and considerably more parking with better ingress and egress. It also allows the local store to carry a wider variety of automotive parts merchandise.

O’Reilly Auto Parts carries parts, tools, and accessories, as well as offering services like free battery testing, wiper blade & bulb installation, fluid recycling, and “check engine” light testing. They are also one of many O’Reilly locations that resurface brake rotors and drums, mix automotive paint, and make custom hydraulic hoses. Missing a special tool for your repair? Take advantage of our free tool rental program (refundable deposit required).

Shop O’Reilly Auto Parts for some unique automotive gift ideas too! Store hours are Monday-Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

O’Reilly Auto Parts new store address: 208 W. US Hwy. 54, El Dorado Springs.