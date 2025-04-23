Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to illuminate local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information but cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Update: Dehart case returns to court April 23 following delays and mental evaluation request

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Readers may recall that in 2024, the El Dorado Sun published two detailed reports regarding a string of arrests and criminal charges filed against Johnathon Dean Dehart of Caplinger Mills, Missouri.

Dehart was arrested multiple times in 2024 on separate but related charges. Our initial report, published in November 2024, covered his arrest on charges including violation of a protection order for an adult, first-degree harassment, first-degree trespassing, and second-degree property damage. Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither filed those charges following an incident on October 24, 2024. Dehart was apprehended on November 15 after a warrant was issued, with the harassment charge being elevated to a felony.

In a follow-up story published in December 2024, we detailed an incident involving Dehart resisting arrest after violating a protection order. According to a probable cause statement from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Dehart resisted arrest during a confrontation with Deputy Elder, which ultimately required the deployment of a taser. Dehart was then placed in custody with assistance from a correctional officer. At that time, he was facing additional charges of resisting arrest and further counts of first-degree harassment.

Several legal developments have occurred since then. Dehart is now scheduled to return to court for a Case Management Conference on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. before Judge Dawson at the Cedar County Courthouse.

Timeline of court activity since December 2024:

• December 16, 2024: Dehart made his initial court appearance and was denied bond. A warrant had been previously issued with a no-bond stipulation.

• December 18, 2024: Arraignment was held. Dehart appeared in custody with Public Defender Keegan Whipple. The court denied a request for own recognizance release and scheduled a case management conference.

• January 2025:

• Multiple subpoenas were issued by both the prosecuting attorney and defense counsel.

• On January 16, a motion hearing was held. Dehart, still in custody, was ordered released to a relative with conditions including participation in a VA assessment program. He was also barred from entering Caplinger Mills or Cedar County during the proceedings.

• Prosecutor Ty Gaither filed a motion for mental examination, citing concerns over Dehart’s ability to comply with bond conditions and avoid repeat offenses.

• A preliminary hearing originally set for January 22 was later canceled, with the case being redirected toward management conferences.

• March 11, 2025: The defense requested that a scheduled case management hearing be continued. All parties appeared, and the matter was reset for April 23.

According to court filings, Dehart has repeatedly failed to adhere to bond conditions set by the court, including continued contact with victims involved in earlier charges. Judge Dawson has ruled that there was clear and convincing evidence that no combination of bond conditions could ensure public safety or prevent further violations at that time.

The upcoming hearing is expected to clarify the direction of the case, including whether Dehart’s mental health evaluation or placement in a VA program will affect further court proceedings. Dehart remains out of custody under strict court-imposed conditions and has been ordered to avoid the alleged victims and stay outside of Cedar County.

Update: Staci Jean Ohman faces additional charges, court date reset again

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Readers may recall that we first reported on Staci Jean Ohman’s case in 2024, following her arrest on multiple felony charges, including forgery. That report, published by The El Dorado Springs Sun, detailed allegations stemming from a warrant affidavit filed by Officer Kenneth Kell of the El Dorado Springs Police Department.

At the time, Ohman was charged with three counts of forgery and also faced allegations of counterfeiting, drug possession, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a child. Officer Kell’s affidavit described a history of law enforcement contact, noting prior arrests for fraud-related offenses, though without convictions. Authorities expressed concern about her continued behavior and the risk she poses to the public.

That original case, assigned to Judge Dawson, has seen multiple delays. Ohman entered a 120-day treatment program through the Missouri Department of Corrections in late 2024, prompting a rescheduling of court appearances. After her release, the matter was reset to February 5, 2025, and now again to April 23, 2025, for a Case Management Conference. As of April 11, her attorney, Joe Bearden, filed another motion for continuance. It remains unclear if the April 23 hearing will proceed as scheduled.

In a separate and newly active felony case, Ohman now faces an additional charge of felony stealing—for an amount of $750 or more—also filed in connection to a June 2023 incident in El Dorado Springs. Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither formally filed these new charges in April 2024, which are also set to be heard on April 23, 2025, before Judge Dawson. This second case has similarly experienced a series of continuances, many of which were requested by the defense due to scheduling conflicts or her participation in the treatment program.

Both cases are currently scheduled for a joint Case Management Conference at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 23, at the Cedar County Courthouse, located at 113 South Street in Stockton.

El Dorado Springs man faces firearm and drug charges following search warrant execution

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs man is facing felony charges after authorities executed a search warrant at his residence last week, uncovering both firearms and suspected illegal substances.

According to court records and a probable cause statement filed by El Dorado Springs Police Officer Brett Dawn, law enforcement searched on April 15 at a residence on North Cedar Street. The search led to the discovery of a loaded Ruger Wrangler .22 caliber revolver, over 150 rounds of ammunition, and drug paraphernalia believed to contain methamphetamine.

The suspect, identified as Randy Eugene Rock, allegedly told officers that the bedroom where the items were located was his and that he kept it locked, denying others access. A criminal history check confirmed Rock is a convicted felon, with a prior felony conviction dating back to March 20, 1981. As a result, his possession of a firearm now constitutes a new felony offense.

Rock was taken into custody on a 24-hour hold beginning the morning of April 15. A warrant was issued the next day, and a bond set at $35,000 cash only was issued.

At an initial appearance on April 17 in Cedar County Circuit Court, Rock appeared pro se while in custody. The court advised him of his rights, and he applied for representation by a public defender. Judge Dawson later amended the bond to $15,000 cash or surety and scheduled a bond reduction hearing for April 23 at 10:00 a.m.

Attorney Keegan L. Whipple has since filed an entry of appearance on Rock’s behalf and submitted a motion for discovery.