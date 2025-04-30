Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to illuminate local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information but cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

From driveway to disaster

Stolen truck, wrecked fences, and a foot chase land Donald McNichols Jr. in jail

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

GREENFIELD, Mo. — A South Greenfield man is being held in the Cedar County Jail following a series of felony charges stemming from an alleged vehicle theft and property damage incident that occurred back in October 2024.

Donald E. McNichols Jr., 46, of 26 Myers Street, faces four felony charges, including stealing $750 or more, tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree, property damage in the first degree, and driving while revoked or suspended.

According to a probable cause statement filed by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 6:50 a.m. on Oct. 13 to a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle’s owner told authorities he awoke to the sound of his pickup truck starting outside his home. When he looked outside, he saw his truck, still attached to a trailer, backing down his driveway.

The vehicle reportedly struck and damaged a corner post and fencing on the property before the owner began pursuing it in another vehicle. The pursuit led across county roads, highways, and through fields, with the stolen pickup causing further property damage by driving through additional fencing.

The owner ultimately observed the vehicle become disabled in a field after the grille guard was torn off and dragged underneath. The driver fled on foot. The owner identified McNichols, a former employee, as the person he saw exiting the stolen truck.

Authorities documented damages exceeding $10,900, including damage to the pickup, trailer, and fencing. The pickup and trailer, valued at a combined $21,000, were recovered.

Deputies utilized a drone and canine unit to search the area but were unable to locate McNichols immediately. Court records show McNichols has multiple prior convictions for driving while revoked and driving without a license.

Dade County Prosecuting Attorney Marcy Florence Greenwade filed formal charges on Oct. 24. A warrant for McNichols’ arrest was issued on Oct. 28. He is currently being held without bond at the Cedar County Jail.

At the time of publication, it is unclear when McNichols will appear before a judge.

Robison jailed on felony firearm and theft charges in Cedar County

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. — A Cedar County man is facing multiple felony charges after being booked into the Cedar County Jail on Apr. 24, 2025.

Phillip Robison, of El Dorado Springs, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office on outstanding warrants related to incidents that reportedly occurred on Dec. 1, 2024. He faces charges of stealing a firearm, explosive weapon, or ammonium nitrate, along with unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to jail records, Robison is being held on a $30,000 cash-only bond for stealing. No bond was set for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Robison is being held at the Cedar County Jail and classified under Medium 3 Theft/Burglary status. As of the time of publication, a court date has not yet been set.

El Dorado Springs woman arrested on drug charges following search warrant

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. — A local woman is facing two felony charges following a December 2024 search warrant that uncovered methamphetamine and prescription drugs at a residence in El Dorado Springs.

Tammy M. Gibbs was arrested on Apr. 18, 2025, and is currently being held in the Cedar County Jail on a $15,000 cash-only bond. She faces two felony charges of possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

The charges stem from a Dec. 11, 2024, search warrant executed by the El Dorado Springs Police Department. Officers reported that Gibbs admitted to having drugs inside her northeast bedroom. A search revealed a bag of crystal substance, a smoking bong containing liquid, digital scales, and multiple pills.

Subsequent testing confirmed the crystal and liquid tested positive for methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. Additional tests identified two of the seized pills as clonazepam and alprazolam, both Schedule IV controlled substances.

According to the probable cause statement, officers stated they believed Gibbs posed a danger to the community, citing evidence of drug possession and suspected drug distribution.

Gibbs made her initial appearance in Cedar County Circuit Court on Apr. 23, 2025, where she applied for public defender representation. A bond reduction hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, Apr. 30, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. before Judge Jacob Michael Dawson at the Cedar County Courthouse in Stockton.

At the time of publication, Gibbs remains in custody.