by Melanie Chance

Tristin Reed walked away from the Cedar County Adult Recovery Court Banquet on Monday, April 28, 2025, with more than a diploma—he left with a clean slate, no more drug-related felony charges, full-time employment, a vehicle, and a second chance at life.

Reed, the sole graduate honored during the ceremony, has officially completed the rigorous Cedar County Adult Recovery Court Program. As a result of his efforts, he no longer carries any felony convictions.

The program, established in 2004, aims to promote public safety by providing early intervention, close supervision, and treatment for defendants with substance abuse issues. Successful participants like Reed demonstrate not only personal rehabilitation but also the program’s goal to reduce costs within the criminal justice system without increasing community risk.

The program’s team, led by Judge Dawson, includes law enforcement officers such as Sheriff James McCrary and Frank Lambrecht, administrators Shane Hirschman and Jeremy Ruddick, and professionals from agencies like Probation and Parole, CMHC, Compass Health, the Juvenile Office, and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

During Monday’s ceremony, Judge Dawson presented Reed with a lighthearted gift: a Kansas City Chiefs cap. The moment drew laughter from the crowd, as it played on an inside joke between the two—Reed often teased Dawson whenever his favorite NFL team, the Las Vegas Raiders, defeated the Chiefs.

The event celebrated not only Reed’s accomplishments but also the mission of the recovery court: helping participants achieve sobriety, become law-abiding citizens, and move toward independent, productive lives.

“We are proud to present our graduation candidate,” the program statement read.

Thanks to his hard work and the support of the Cedar County Recovery Court Committee, Tristin Reed now faces a future free from felony charges and is equipped with the tools needed to succeed.