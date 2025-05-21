Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to illuminate local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information but cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Howser faces multiple charges following arrest in Cedar County

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

According to court records, Brianna Howser, 18, of Springfield, faces multiple charges following her arrest by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office on May 11.

Howser is charged with one felony count of tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree, as well as two misdemeanor counts: unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license. The charges stem from an incident investigated by Cedar County deputies earlier this month.

A probable cause statement and formal complaint were filed on May 11, followed by the issuance of a warrant on May 12. Howser was taken into custody and appeared in court for her initial appearance and arraignment on May 13 before Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Jacob Dawson.

During the arraignment, Howser appeared pro se (without legal representation) and was informed of her rights, including the right to remain silent, to request counsel, and to have a preliminary hearing. She applied for representation by the public defender’s office, and her request was granted. Keegan L. Whipple, a public defender based in Nevada, Mo., has entered an appearance on her behalf.

A bond reduction hearing was held on May 14, during which Howser again appeared pro se while in custody. She requested release on her own recognizance (ROR), but the state, represented by Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither, opposed the request. Judge Dawson amended the original bond to $10,000 cash or surety. The court then scheduled a case management conference for June 4 at 10 a.m.

Howser’s case continues to move through the judicial process as court-appointed counsel prepares for discovery and future hearings.

El Dorado Springs man faces new felony charges amid lengthy criminal history

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Brandon Charles Daniels, 41, of El Dorado Springs, is once again at the center of Cedar County’s judicial docket as he faces a new slate of felony charges, including second-degree assault, first-degree property damage, and resisting arrest. The charges stem from an incident on May 11, 2025, and mark the latest in a decades-long series of criminal cases within Cedar County.

Daniels, who has repeatedly appeared in Cedar County courtrooms since the early 2000s, is no stranger to the local criminal justice system. His documented history in the county includes convictions for felony stealing, second-degree assault, DWI, burglary, harassment, violation of protection orders, and numerous traffic offenses. It is unknown what additional charges or legal matters he may have in jurisdictions outside of Cedar County.

Judges who have presided over his cases include the Hon. Joseph B. Phillips, the Hon. David R. Munton, and most recently, Judge Dawson. Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither has overseen the majority of Daniels’ prosecutions. Attorney Sean W. Pickett has often served as defense counsel, though Daniels represented himself pro se during his most recent court appearance.

At his May 14 arraignment before Judge Dawson, Daniels was advised of his rights while in custody and was provided with a felony complaint. A bond reduction hearing is scheduled for May 21 at 10 a.m. at the Cedar County Courthouse. He remains in custody with a bond set at $10,000 cash or surety.

The current charges are just one chapter in an ongoing pattern. In September 2023, Daniels was charged with burglary and stealing and is set to face a jury trial on August 5, 2025, under Judge Munton. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for July 14. Many of Daniels’ cases have been prolonged due to continuance requests filed by his defense.

Judge Munton previously denied a March 2024 bond reduction, citing Daniels as a danger to the community. Despite his lengthy record, Daniels was acquitted by a jury in another felony case in May 2024.

Daniels’ Cedar County record traces back to 2000 when he was convicted of felony stealing and second-degree assault. He later pleaded guilty to DWI in 2002 and has since been cited for driving while revoked, failing to use child restraints, and violating interlock device requirements. Some charges were dismissed, while others resulted in probation, fines, or jail time. In several cases, Daniels successfully sought bond modifications or dismissals, including a 2024 dismissal by Prosecutor Gaither shortly before a hearing was set to begin.

While Daniels’ Cedar County record is extensive, court officials have not indicated whether he faces charges elsewhere.

Lockwood man arrested again in escalating domestic abuse case; multiple charges filed across three separate incidents

From the El Dorado Sun Newsroom

A 29-year-old Lockwood man is behind bars again after being arrested for the third time in less than six months on charges related to domestic violence, elder abuse, and repeated violations of a court-issued protection order.

Chad Lee Tripp was most recently arrested on May 16, 2025, by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were forced to enter a residence in Lockwood after receiving reports that Tripp was continuing to live with and physically abuse his 76-year-old grandmother—despite an active order of protection barring him from any contact with her.

According to a probable cause statement filed by Deputy Jeremy Hernandez, Tripp allegedly restrained the elderly woman, pushed her face into a mattress, and took her phone to prevent her from calling for help. Family members provided deputies with photographic evidence of extensive bruising, and the victim later confirmed the abuse during interviews. She also suffers from COPD and emphysema, conditions that elevated the severity of the charges under Missouri’s “special victim” statute.

Tripp was located hiding under a blanket inside the home and was taken into custody. He is currently being held at the Cedar County Jail.

He now faces four new charges stemming from the May arrest: • Domestic Assault – 2nd Degree (Felony D)

• Kidnapping – 2nd Degree (Felony D)

• Resisting/Interfering With Arrest for a Felony (Felony E)

• Violation of an Order of Protection (Misdemeanor A)

Dade County Prosecuting Attorney Marcy Florence Greenwade filed the charges. Judge Gary A. Troxell will preside over Tripp’s initial court appearance on Tuesday, June 10, at 10:00 a.m. in Dade County.

This is not the first time Tripp has been arrested under similar allegations.

In March 2025, he was arrested after being found inside the same protected residence, in violation of the very order of protection he had been served with in January. In that incident, the elderly victim called 911 after being forced to leave her own home due to his presence. Tripp was found inside by deputies and taken into custody.

In a December 2024 incident, Tripp was charged with felony assault involving another act of violence against a special victim. He pleaded not guilty in May, and a case management hearing has been scheduled for July 16 before Judge David R. Munton.

Despite previous arrests, Tripp was released and allowed to remain in the community—raising ongoing concerns about the enforcement of protection orders and the criminal justice system’s ability to safeguard vulnerable individuals.

Tripp is currently facing charges from three separate incidents, all involving allegations of physical violence or the violation of court orders. Prosecutor Greenwade is handling all related cases. Judges Troxell and Munton will oversee the next scheduled hearings in June and July, respectively.

As of this report, Chad Tripp remains in custody and is awaiting trial.

El Dorado Springs man jailed on probation violation following suspended prison sentence

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

David Tanner Smith, 28, of El Dorado Springs, is currently being held in the Cedar County Jail after being arrested on Monday, May 12, for multiple probation violations stemming from a previous felony conviction. The arrest and custody details were obtained from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith’s probation violations are connected to a felony charge of tampering with a motor vehicle in the second degree, to which he pleaded guilty in June 2024. At that time, he was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Still, the court suspended the execution of that sentence and placed him on supervised probation for five years under the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole.

Despite that opportunity for rehabilitation, court records show Smith has faced a series of legal proceedings over the past several months related to violations of the terms of his probation. A contested probation violation hearing has now been scheduled for June 9 at 2 p.m. before Judge David R. Munton in Cedar County Circuit Court.

Since late 2024, Smith has been in and out of court for numerous hearings and continuances regarding the violations. Records indicate that he was previously granted house arrest with GPS monitoring and restricted to work hours with a tree service company. However, violations continued to be filed, including multiple notices that witnesses would be needed for upcoming court proceedings.

On May 12, Smith appeared in court in custody alongside his attorney, Sean Pickett, and was surrendered by his bondsman to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. The court maintained existing bond conditions at that time.

Smith was initially booked into the Cedar County Jail at 2:45 p.m. on May 12. He is classified under the jail’s “Medium 3 Theft/Burglary” category and remains held without bond. Deputy Getty of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office made the original arrest.

The probation violation hearing set for June 9 will determine whether Smith will be required to serve his original four-year prison sentence.

Walborn remains in custody after arrest on 12 counts of animal abuse

From the El Dorado Spring Newsroom

Sarah Walborn remains in custody at the Cedar County Jail following her arrest on 12 counts of animal abuse, according to a press release issued by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office on May 16. The charges are classified as Class A misdemeanors under Missouri law.

The arrest warrant was signed by Judge Jacob Michael Dawson and set a bond of $5,000 cash only—a decision that has stirred public outcry across social media platforms. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest in a Facebook post, and shortly thereafter, the community response was swift and vocal.

“How could they set a bond that low?” one reader asked. Others commented, “On 12 counts? That doesn’t seem like justice,” and, “If it had been drugs or theft, would the bond have been higher?”

It is important to clarify that bond amounts are not set by law enforcement agencies. They are determined solely by a judge based on a range of legal factors. In this case, the bond was issued by Judge Dawson. As of press time, Walborn had not posted bond and remained in custody.

According to court documents, Walborn is scheduled to make her initial appearance before Judge Dawson at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20, at the Cedar County Courthouse.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in March. On March 13, Deputy Graves of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Walborn’s residence at 10865 South 1175 Road in Stockton to serve legal documents. Graves noted a “strong odor reminiscent of a dead animal” and observed several dogs confined in unsanitary kennels without food or water.

Follow-up inspections by Dr. Cindy Watson from the Missouri Department of Agriculture on March 28 confirmed similar concerns, documenting malnourished dogs and improper shelter conditions. A general affidavit filed with the court reflects Deputy Graves’ statement expressing concern for the welfare of the animals.

The formal charges were filed on May 13 by Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Steven Gaither, who submitted the probable cause statement and associated documentation supporting the allegations. A warrant for Walborn’s arrest was issued the same day.

Walborn has been involved in legal proceedings prior to this case. In March, a summons was issued for a separate civil petition brought by the Missouri Department of Agriculture, filed by attorney Richard Norman Groeneman of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office on behalf of the department. That petition also cited welfare concerns and included an inspection report as an exhibit.

Public discussion has raised broader questions about how the legal system values animal welfare and what standards are applied in determining bond amounts in such cases.

While legal proceedings are still unfolding, the Sheriff’s Office emphasized in its release, “As always, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Editor’s Note: You can read the full press release from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office on their official Facebook page. While we do not know the specific statutes or legal considerations that guided the judge’s decision in setting the bond, it is important to understand that law enforcement does not determine bond amounts—those decisions are made by the court. Based on available records, and despite public frustration over the bond amount, it appears the system had its intended effect: as of press time, Sarah Walborn remained in custody. If you have additional concerns or insights to share, reach out to our newsroom or comment on our social media posts.