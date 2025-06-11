Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to illuminate local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information but cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our \reporting.

Fair Play man faces felony domestic assault charge; extensive legal history revealed

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

STOCKTON, Mo.: — Troy A. Neese, 46, of Fair Play, has been charged with felony domestic assault in the second Degree, according to court records filed in Cedar County Circuit Court. The charge stems from an alleged incident that occurred on June 7, 2025.

According to charging documents, Neese is accused of committing domestic assault under Missouri statute 565.073, a class D felony. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Jacob Dawson signed the warrant for Neese’s arrest, finding probable cause that the offense occurred and noting that Neese lacked both the financial resources and local ties to secure bond or guarantee his appearance in court.

Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Steven Gaither is prosecuting the case.

This most recent charge adds to Neese’s extensive legal history in Cedar County, spanning over two decades. Court records show that his criminal and civil record includes prior charges for conservation violations, multiple traffic offenses, child protection orders, and allegations of adult abuse and stalking.

In 2002, Neese was charged twice with conservation violations in Cedar County. The following year, he faced multiple traffic ticket violations in the state. In 2006, court filings show he was named as the respondent in a dissolution of marriage case involving minor children. That case was followed by further legal disputes, including a protection order filed under the Missouri Child Protection Act in 2009 and an adult abuse/stalking protection order in 2008. In 2012, records indicate Neese was involved in a motion to modify proceedings tied to the earlier dissolution case.

The most recent domestic assault charge marks a serious escalation in Neese’s legal troubles. Under Missouri law, second-degree domestic assault involves knowingly causing physical injury to a domestic partner through reckless or purposeful conduct. It carries a possible prison sentence of up to seven years if convicted.

As of press time, Neese remains in custody under the authority of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, pending further proceedings in Circuit Division.

The case remains under investigation.

Jerico Springs woman faces mounting criminal charges across multiple Cedar County cases

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo.: A Jerico Springs woman is once again facing multiple felony prosecutions following her June 7 arrest, marking the latest in a long series of criminal cases filed against her in Cedar County over the past decade.

Vickie Laverne Spurgeon, of Jerico Springs, was taken into custody by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office on multiple active warrants, including several for failure to appear in court. Her legal troubles involve felony theft, drug possession, impaired driving, and several misdemeanor and traffic violations.

Court records reflect that Spurgeon has been repeatedly charged since at least 2015, with a steady increase in the severity of charges over the past two years. Many of her recent cases involve failure to appear, resulting in multiple capias warrants and zero bond holds.

Felony Cases: Judges and Charges

Spurgeon is currently facing multiple felony charges, all of which are being prosecuted by Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither.

• Felony Stealing: Spurgeon is charged with stealing property valued at $750 or more, a Class D felony under Missouri law. Former Judge Thomas Pyle initially oversaw this case before his retirement. The matter is now under the supervision of Circuit Judge Jacob Dawson as it continues toward trial.

• Possession of a Controlled Substance: In a separate felony matter filed earlier this year, Spurgeon faces charges of possessing a controlled substance. Judge Dawson is also hearing this case.

• Driving While Intoxicated: Spurgeon has an earlier felony DWI charge, which remains unresolved and is also pending in front of Judge Dawson.

By now, both Spurgeon and Judge Dawson are on a first-name basis, given the frequency of her returns to the courtroom.

Misdemeanor and Traffic Offenses

Alongside her felony cases, Spurgeon faces additional misdemeanor charges and traffic violations, including:

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: A misdemeanor charge stemming from her most recent arrest.

• Operating a Vehicle with Defective Brakes: A traffic violation first issued in 2024.

• Multiple Failures to Appear: Warrants have been issued for several missed court dates, which contributed to her arrest on June 7.

Civil Lawsuit Also Filed

In addition to her criminal cases, Spurgeon has been named as a defendant in a civil lawsuit filed earlier this year involving an alleged breach of contract.

Years of Court Involvement

Spurgeon’s legal history in Cedar County stretches back over a decade. Her ongoing cases reflect a pattern of recurring arrests, probation violations, and missed court appearances that have required repeated intervention by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff James McCrary’s office executed her latest arrest, and she remains in custody pending further court proceedings.

Next Steps

Spurgeon’s multiple cases remain open and active. Prosecutor Ty Gaither is prosecuting all pending criminal matters, with Judge Jacob Dawson now presiding over the majority of her cases as proceedings move forward.

The El Dorado Springs Sun and Rural Justice Report will continue monitoring these cases and provide updates as new developments occur.

Greenfield man faces multiple felony charges involving child victim

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

GREENFIELD, Mo.: A Greenfield man is now facing multiple felony charges after an incident involving a child earlier this month. Jason Lee Morris, 46, was arrested on June 6 and remains in custody on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

According to the Dade County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched on June 5 to a residence in Greenfield for a reported domestic assault involving two adult males and a 10-year-old child. Upon arrival, Deputy Eric Carrier reported observing the child, identified in court documents as G.D., visibly upset and holding her forearm, which displayed red marks consistent with the injury.

The probable cause statement, filed by Deputy Carrier, details that the child had been attempting to retrieve a bucket to water chickens at her grandmother’s request. Morris allegedly confronted the child at the front door, directed profanity toward her, and physically pushed her backward multiple times. According to the report, he also grabbed her forearm, causing pain and leaving visible marks. After the altercation, the child reportedly fled to a camper in distress.

Deputies noted that Morris smelled strongly of intoxicants at the scene.

Following the investigation, Prosecuting Attorney Marcy Florence Greenwade filed formal charges against Morris, including:

• Endangering the Welfare of a Child Creating Substantial Risk – 1st Degree – 1st Offense (Felony D)

• Abuse or Neglect of a Child Under Section 568.060.5(1) – No Sexual Contact (Felony D)

• Assault – 3rd Degree – Special Victim (Felony D)

Judge Gary A. Troxell presided over Morris’s initial arraignment, which was scheduled for June 10 at the Dade County Courthouse.

Court records show that this is not Morris’s first encounter with the legal system. Past cases involving Morris include multiple civil matters, conservation violations, and financial judgments dating back to at least 2009 in Dade County Circuit Court.

Morris was served the most recent warrant by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office on June 6. His bond was set at $150,000, payable in cash only, by Judge Troxell following the recommendation filed by Prosecutor Greenwade.

As of press time, Morris remains in the Cedar County Jail awaiting further court proceedings.

Stockton Woman Tied to Multi-County Crime Activity Now Faces Felony Charge in Cedar County

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

STOCKTON, Mo.: — A Stockton woman, who has faced multiple legal issues across several counties, is now charged with a felony offense in Cedar County after police allege, she was found in possession of stolen property directly linked to a burglary in Greene County.

Danyeal Rosella Sudenberg, 49, was taken into custody by the Stockton Police Department on June 5, 2025, according to a probable cause statement filed by Sgt. Justin Daniels, officers conducted a traffic stop in Stockton where Sudenberg was found with a bag and a large coin collection. The items were photographed and submitted to investigators in Greene County, who quickly confirmed they matched property recently reported stolen in an open burglary investigation within their jurisdiction.

Following her arrest, Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither filed a felony charge of Receiving Stolen Property against Sudenberg on June 6, 2025.

Judge Jacob Dawson, who is overseeing the case, scheduled Sudenberg’s arraignment for June 10, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. at the Cedar County Courthouse in Stockton. Her bond has been set at $25,000, payable in cash or by surety.

While this is her first felony charge in Cedar County, court records reveal that Sudenberg has been involved in numerous legal cases across Southwest Missouri. Just two months prior, on April 9, 2025, Sudenberg was charged with a municipal ordinance violation in Nixa Municipal Court in Christian County. In addition, she faces multiple infractions and traffic-related charges in Greene County from earlier this year. Two separate Springfield Municipal Court cases, both filed on March 3, 2025, remain pending.

Sudenberg’s cross-county criminal history highlights a concerning pattern of alleged offenses in a relatively short period. Law enforcement agencies across Cedar, Greene, and Christian counties have been involved in ongoing investigations connected to her cases.

At this time, Cedar County authorities have not disclosed whether additional charges may be forthcoming.

The Cedar County Prosecutor’s Office has indicated they will pursue the felony charge to the fullest extent of the law. If convicted, Sudenberg could face prison time, fines, and further legal consequences.

Stockton man charged with drug possession, suspected ties to Springfield burglaries

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

STOCKTON, Mo.: — A man with a lengthy criminal history is back before the courts after being arrested on new felony charges in Cedar County.

Trinity James Sudenberg, who has faced numerous criminal charges across multiple Missouri counties over the past two decades, was arrested on June 5, 2025, in Stockton. According to court documents, he is now charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, with the case being prosecuted by Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Steven Gaither.

The case is assigned to Cedar County Circuit Judge Jacob Michael Dawson, who scheduled Sudenberg’s arraignment for June 10 at 8:30 a.m. Court records indicate that a warrant was issued following the filing of formal charges, with a bond set at $25,000, payable in cash or by surety.

According to a probable cause statement filed by Sgt. Justin Daniels with the Stockton Police Department, officers conducted a consent search of Sudenberg’s person during the investigation. Officers reportedly discovered a plastic tube containing a baggie of clear, crystal-like substance in his front pocket. Field tests identified the substance as methamphetamine.

In addition to the drug possession charge, investigators are also looking into Sudenberg’s possible involvement in a series of commercial burglaries in the Springfield area. Sgt. Daniels stated that tools commonly used in burglaries—including a crowbar, bolt cutters, and a headlamp—were located inside a vehicle Sudenberg had been using. His wife reportedly informed officers that Sudenberg had taken the vehicle out several weeks prior and returned home after being gone all night.

Sudenberg’s criminal record spans multiple jurisdictions in Missouri. Since 2000, he has faced numerous charges, including burglary, drug possession, traffic violations, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and multiple municipal ordinance violations in Newton County, Jasper County, McDonald County, and, most recently, Cedar County. His prior cases stretch back to filings as early as 2000 and as recently as 2022, demonstrating a repeated pattern of criminal offenses over the last 25 years.

This most recent arrest adds to Sudenberg’s extensive history with Missouri’s court system. As the case proceeds, it will be up to Judge Dawson and Prosecutor Gaither to weigh the latest charges in light of his record.

Vernon County authorities capture drug trafficking suspect Amanda Leftwich

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Vernon County, Mo.: The Vernon County Sheriff’s Department announced on its social media page that law enforcement officers have arrested Amanda Leftwich, who was wanted on drug trafficking charges.

According to the statement, officers had been working leads over the past month to locate Leftwich, who was wanted out of Vernon County for trafficking methamphetamine. On the morning of June 6, a team of officers executed a search warrant at a property inside the city limits of Nevada. After surrounding the residence, Leftwich was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vernon County Jail, where she remains in custody. Authorities praised the officers involved for their persistence and dedication.

Court records show that Leftwich is facing a charge of Trafficking Drugs – 2nd Degree related to an incident that occurred on August 3, 2024. Vernon County Prosecuting Attorney Brandi McInroy filed the case. On April 15, 2025, a warrant was issued for Leftwich’s arrest.

According to the probable cause statement filed by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Kainen Nance, Leftwich was stopped around 3:48 a.m. on August 3, 2024, near US 54 and Interstate 49 for a lane violation. During the stop, Leftwich admitted to recent methamphetamine use. A Nevada Police Department canine unit alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, and Leftwich consented to a search. Officers later discovered approximately 58.4 grams of methamphetamine concealed on Leftwich’s person. She was initially booked and released pending charges but failed to appear, prompting the recent search efforts.

This is not Leftwich’s first encounter with the courts in Vernon County. Court records reflect a long legal history dating back over two decades, including multiple felony cases and civil matters such as:

• 2012 felony case

• 2013 felony case

• 2024 traffic infractions

• 2024 additional felony case

• Various paternity, child support, and administrative cases date back to 1998.

Judges previously involved in Leftwich’s legal matters have included Circuit Judge Neal Quitno and others presiding in Missouri’s 28th Judicial Circuit.

The current felony trafficking case will now proceed through the Vernon County Circuit Court.

Burglary suspect arrested in St. Clair County after juvenile confrontation

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on its Facebook page on May 29 describing a tense encounter that unfolded during a residential burglary near the intersection of WW and 82 Highway.

According to authorities, deputies responded to a 911 call on May 28 at approximately 9:31 a.m. to report a burglary in progress. The caller stated that his juvenile daughter was hiding inside the home while an unknown female suspect was in the kitchen. The homeowner also notified authorities that a friend was responding to the residence.

While law enforcement was en route, dispatch received additional information that shots had been fired. Deputies arrived to find a man armed with a firearm and a woman outside the residence. The man was identified as the friend referenced by the homeowner, and the female suspect, later identified as Jessica Lynn Thomas, was detained at the scene.

Investigators determined that Thomas unlawfully entered the residence through an unlocked back door and began stealing items, including bobby pins. The juvenile victim told authorities she observed Thomas inside the home, playing with a bear skull on the counter. Shortly after, the homeowner’s friend arrived and confronted Thomas. During the confrontation, Thomas reportedly told the man, “I don’t want to have to kill anyone today,” prompting him to fire two warning shots into the ground out of fear.

No injuries were reported, and Thomas was arrested for first-degree burglary. St. Clair County Sheriff Scott Keeler commended the juvenile’s composure, noting that the friend’s quick response may have prevented a tragic outcome. The sheriff added that deputies arrived on the scene in less than three minutes.

Following the arrest, St. Clair County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Dysart filed formal charges against the individual. Court records show that on May 29, Judge Baker issued a warrant for Thomas’s arrest, setting the bond at $25,000, payable in cash only. Thomas appeared in court the same day, where she entered a plea of not guilty and was referred to the Public Defender’s Office for legal representation. A bond appearance hearing has been scheduled for June 11 at 9 a.m. in St. Clair County Circuit Court.

Court records also indicate that Thomas has an extensive prior criminal history in St. Clair County and surrounding areas. Her previous convictions include stealing in Hickory County in 2011, as well as multiple charges of trespassing, harassment, damage to jail property, and possession of controlled substances between 2013 and 2024.

Detective David Lile of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation and filed the probable cause statement outlining the events of the burglary and Thomas’ past offenses.