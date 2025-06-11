Summer is prime time for sporting events, concerts, theatre and more. But how can you make sure the tickets you’re buying for all these fun events are legit?

Buying online is the easiest way for many people to get tickets to their favorite team’s game or favorite artist’s concert. If you can, it’s a good idea to buy tickets directly from a venue, or on the team or artist’s official website.

However, sometimes it makes sense to buy resale tickets. Online ticket marketplaces and resellers can help you get tickets to a sold-out event or at a discount.

Unfortunately, not all ticket sources are trustworthy. Ticket sales are the source of thousands of BBB consumer complaints each year. Extra fees, resale pricing for high-demand shows, and shady sellers can all make prices skyrocket. Buyers also must beware of counterfeit tickets.

You’re more likely to encounter scams if you buy resale tickets from people outside the venue, on the street, or through online auctions, ads or social media. Scammers may impersonate the websites, emails or phone numbers of well-known ticket vendors.

To make sure your tickets are the real deal, research vendors carefully, compare prices before you buy and know your rights as a consumer.

How can I avoid scams when I’m buying tickets?

• Purchase from the venue. This is the best way to make sure you get a legitimate ticket. Many official ticket sales agents now offer resale options, too.

• Know your source. If you aren’t purchasing directly from the venue, the next safest option is a legitimate vendor. You can look up the seller on BBB.org to check for BBB Accreditation and read reviews. You can also check to see if the seller is a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers, which offers a 200% purchase guarantee on tickets.

• If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. You may see online ads for tickets at extremely low prices. Use your best judgment — these may be scams, especially if the source isn’t a well-known vendor.

• Verify trust. When using a resale website, check to make sure it has a secure purchase system by looking for the lock symbol or “https://” in the web address. Don’t click on links to resale websites in emails or ads — one common scam is to impersonate the website of a well-known company to sell fake tickets.

• Use a credit card. That way, you have some recourse if your tickets are fraudulent. You won’t be able to get your money back if you use cash or debit. Beware of sellers who ask you to leave a major platform to pay them or use unusual payment methods like payment apps, wire transfer or gift cards.

• Report scams to BBB Scam Tracker to help protect fans like you.

How can I avoid overpaying for tickets?

• Understand fees and know your rights. The FTC recently announced a new Rule on Unfair or Deceptive Fees, which prohibits bait-and-switch pricing and other tactics used to mislead people about event ticket fees. Under this rule, vendors must disclose the total price up front, display it prominently, and describe what fees are being charged and why.

• Review policies before you buy. Verify how the seller will handle returns, transfers and refunds if your ticket is fraudulent. Before you pay, sellers should tell you the location of your seats and when you will receive the tickets.

How can I protect my ticket purchase?

• Buy resale tickets from a source that also sells primary tickets. These vendors will create an entirely new bar code when you buy a resale ticket, which means you are the only person who can use it. Beware of ticket scalpers (unregulated, unlicensed ticket sellers trying to make a big profit) and use caution when buying a ticket from someone you don’t know personally.

• Verify your tickets. You can present your ticket to Will Call, or customer service, at the physical venue to make sure it is real.