Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information, but cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Missed hearings and meth paraphernalia: warrant lands woman back in custody

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Cedar County woman is once again facing legal consequences after failing to appear in court for a scheduled hearing earlier this month, prompting the issuance of an arrest warrant and her return to custody.

Tamie Lee Green was scheduled to appear in El Dorado Springs Municipal Court on July 1, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. before Judge Beydler. When Green failed to appear, Judge Beydler ordered a bench warrant for her arrest. She is currently being held at the Cedar County Jail, with a bond set at $181.50.

The current charge stems from a June 13, 2025, incident in which El Dorado Springs police responded to a local residence and observed a methamphetamine pipe in plain view on a couch. Green was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the official report. El Dorado Springs Municipal Prosecutor James Race Leiber of the Baker Law Firm filed the charge.

Green initially appeared before the court on June 16, 2025, at which time an order for fingerprinting was issued. Her next hearing was set for July 1, which she failed to attend, leading to her

incarceration.

Persistent violations lead to arrest of Springfield man after years of probation struggles

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Springfield man with a lengthy history of probation violations, warrants, and court-ordered interventions was arrested Thursday, July 10, 2025, by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, nearly five years after originally pleading guilty to stealing a motor vehicle.

Clinton Scott McCarty, 36, was taken into custody at approximately 12:46 p.m. by Deputy Campbell and booked into the Cedar County Jail. Jail records show no bond has been set as of press time. McCarty, classified as a “Medium 3 Theft/Burglary” offender, was arrested on an outstanding warrant stemming from his April 2020 felony case.

McCarty originally pleaded guilty on March 8, 2021, to stealing a motor vehicle. He was sentenced by Circuit Judge David Munton under a suspended imposition of sentence (SIS) and placed on five years of supervised probation. Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither prosecuted the case.

However, McCarty’s probation history quickly became marked by repeated violations, missed court dates, and continued substance abuse and supervision issues. Between 2022 and 2025, his record reflects at least a dozen probation citations, multiple violation reports, and numerous hearings—many of which he failed to appear for, prompting Judge Munton to issue capias warrants.

Among the violations cited were associations with known felons, drug use, possession of weapons, and failure to comply with supervision strategies, including missing mandatory reporting appointments and programs such as ICTS and Veterans Court.

In March 2024, Judge Munton formally revoked McCarty’s probation and sentenced him to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections under the 120-Day Shock Incarceration Program. After completing the program, McCarty was released and again placed on supervised probation in June 2024—but his compliance remained problematic.

Since that release, at least three additional violation reports were filed—in April, May, and June 2025—each one triggering renewed efforts to bring McCarty back before the court. A hearing was scheduled for May 12, 2025, regarding a motion for shock incarceration; however, McCarty again failed to appear, prompting the issuance of another arrest warrant.

According to jail logs, McCarty is currently being held on the original 2020 warrant, which was reactivated due to his repeated non-compliance. He is expected to appear in court again before Judge David Munton, although no new date has been set yet.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed McCarty’s most recent arrest, but no additional charges have been filed at this time. Prosecutor Ty Gaither remains listed as the lead attorney on the case.

McCarty’s arrest underscores a pattern frequently seen in Missouri’s probation system, where courts attempt intervention and rehabilitation through alternative sentencing, only to be later faced with enforcement when compliance fails. Whether this arrest will lead to incarceration or yet another round of conditional supervision remains to be determined by the court.

El Dorado Springs woman jailed on felony assault, resisting arrest charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs woman remains in custody at the Cedar County Jail following a violent altercation with a tow truck driver and a high-speed, multi-county law enforcement pursuit.

According to records from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Lonnia Sue Baker was arrested on Saturday, July 12, after allegedly attempting to run over a tow truck operator who had arrived at a property south of El Dorado Springs to repossess a vehicle. Baker then fled the scene, leading officers from multiple agencies on a dangerous pursuit through rural Cedar and Polk counties.

A Cedar County deputy initially encountered both the fleeing vehicle and the tow truck near the intersection of Highways 97 and 32. The deputy attempted to pursue the suspect but lost sight of the suspect near Highway CC. Multiple Cedar County units responded to the area. Shortly after, Stockton Police Officer Marshall spotted the vehicle entering Stockton and attempted a traffic stop, which was disregarded.

The suspect vehicle reportedly reached speeds of up to 99 miles per hour, drove on the wrong side of the road, and forced other drivers off the roadway. The chase continued north on Highway 39, then east onto Highway N, and eventually south into Polk County through Humansville. The driver was taken into custody without further incident after pulling into TZ Automotive on Business 13.

The arresting officer is listed as Marshal Badge #1292. Baker was booked into the Cedar County Jail at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday. Her charges include felony assault in the second degree and felony resisting arrest by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death. A third misdemeanor charge of careless and imprudent driving was also filed.

As of booking, she was held under a 24-hour probable cause hold, with no bond set. On July 13, a $75,000 cash-only bond was issued. Baker remains incarcerated as of press time.

The information in this article is based on public booking data from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and a statement released by Chief Deputy Clay Jeffries on July 13 via the department’s official Facebook page. Notably, Baker’s home address is listed as El Dorado Springs, though the sheriff’s website incorrectly spells it as “Elderado.”

The El Dorado Springs Newsroom will continue to follow this case and provide updates as it moves through the legal process. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Man charged with felony arson in Cedar County

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Cedar County man is facing a felony arson charge following a July 9 incident that led to his arrest by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor Ryan Zitting was charged with second-degree arson, a Class D felony. According to court documents, a warrant for his arrest was issued on July 10. The warrant included a $35,000 cash or surety bond and a strict no-contact order.

The Cedar County Prosecutor’s Office filed the case, and the charge stems from an incident currently under investigation by local authorities. Further details have not yet been released publicly.

Zitting was booked into the Cedar County Jail following the issuance of the warrant. At the time of publication, he remained in custody.

Spike in overnight vehicle break-ins prompts police call for public help

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

The El Dorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help following a string of vehicle break-ins that occurred overnight between July 10 and the early morning hours of July 11.

According to a press release issued by Chief of Police Brett Dawn, several break-ins were reported across multiple neighborhoods, including the 100 blocks of both West and East Olive Street, the 200 block of West McCrary Circle, the 300 block of East Walnut, and the 400 block of South Summer Street.

Officers are urging residents in those areas to check home surveillance systems, doorbell cameras, and any footage that may show suspicious activity. Police stress that any information—no matter how small—could be helpful in identifying those responsible. Currently, no suspect description is available.

“Facebook is not a reliable source of information for our investigations,” Chief Dawn noted. “We need residents to call the department directly and speak with the on-duty officer. Any tips or observations could make a difference.”

Those with information are encouraged to contact the El Dorado Springs Police Department at 417-876-2313.

While the department continues its investigation, The El Dorado Sun reminds readers that rural communities rely on vigilant neighbors and timely tips to help law enforcement act quickly. If you noticed anything out of the ordinary, now is the time to speak up.

Carmical booked into Cedar County Jail on driving charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

As of press time, Matthew Carmical, 33, of Everton, Missouri, remains in custody at the Cedar County Jail following his arrest early Monday morning.

According to information published on the Cedar County Jail website, Carmical was booked at 6:29 a.m. on July 14, 2025, on a warrant for driving while suspended, revoked, or denied. The arresting agency is listed as the Dade County Sheriff’s Office. Carmical was taken into custody by Officer Miller.

The warrant stems from an alleged offense dated April 26, 2025. His bond has been set at $2,500 cash only. As of Monday afternoon, no scheduled release date was listed.

Carmical is currently classified under “Minimum 2 DWI/DUI” status and remains held on a single charge.

This report is based on publicly available booking records from the Cedar County Jail website. Further court proceedings are pending.

Taylor Booked into Cedar County Jail on DWI and driving while suspended charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

At the time of this report, Dean Taylor, 54, of St. Albert, Alberta, remains in custody at the Cedar County Jail following his arrest on Monday, July 14, 2025.

According to publicly available records from the Cedar County Jail website, Taylor was taken into custody by the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 10:46 a.m. and booked on two separate charges: driving while intoxicated—prior offender—and driving while suspended or revoked. Both charges stem from the same day and were issued as citations by the arresting officer.

Taylor is currently being held without bond under the classification of “Minimum 2 DWI / DUI.” No scheduled release date has been listed at this time.

This report is based on booking information posted to the Cedar County Jail website. Additional court proceedings are expected.

Prewitt held on multiple traffic warrants following El Dorado Springs arrest

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

As of press time, Adam Prewitt, 46, of El Dorado Springs, remains in custody at the Cedar County Jail after being arrested on multiple outstanding traffic-related warrants.

According to booking records from the Cedar County Jail website, Prewitt was taken into custody by the El Dorado Springs Police Department on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at approximately 9:42 p.m. Officer Dunkle executed the arrest.

Prewitt faces four separate charges stemming from an alleged May 26, 2025, incident. The most serious charge is operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license—third or subsequent offense—which carries a bond set at $5,000 cash or surety. He is also charged with operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, displaying or possessing plates registered to another person, and failing to wear a properly adjusted safety belt. These three additional charges were also filed on warrants, though no bond amount was listed for them.

Prewitt is currently classified under “Minimum 3 Traffic / Seatbelt” status, and, as of Monday, no scheduled release date has been posted.

This report is based on information provided by the Cedar County Jail website. Court proceedings are expected to follow.

Rockville foot chase ends in arrest; McCurdy held on felony charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A man wanted on multiple felony charges was taken into custody last week following a foot pursuit that began near Indian Springs and ended in Rockville, Missouri.

According to a social media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the Indian Springs area on July 9 in response to a report of an assault in progress. Upon arrival, the suspect fled on foot, prompting a multi-agency response.

Authorities identified the suspect as Christopher L. McCurdy, who was already wanted on an active warrant. With assistance from the Bates County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to apprehend McCurdy without further incident in the town of Rockville.

At the time of publication, McCurdy remains in custody at the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Court records indicate that McCurdy is facing several charges, including first-degree burglary, domestic assault in the third degree, assault in the third degree, and second-degree property damage. Additional charges have been referred to the Vernon County Prosecutor for further review.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude to Bates County deputies for their swift cooperation, emphasizing the importance of strong regional partnerships in law enforcement.

All charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.