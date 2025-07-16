Online shopping is convenient, but remember to look for the signs of possible phishing scams, misleading ads and lookalike websites before you buy.

Online shopping scams are consistently among the riskiest scams reported to BBB and posed a particular risk to people aged 18-34 in 2024. Online purchase scams made up more than 30% of all scams reported to BBB in 2024, and 87.5% of reports said they lost money in the scam.

Major retailers are frequently impersonated by scammers. Amazon, Walmart, Apple, Macy’s and Wayfair all made BBB’s list of the top 20 most impersonated companies in 2024.

Check websites carefully, especially if you’ve never shopped there before. Trust your gut. If something feels off, pause before you pay.

How can I shop online safely?

• Research the seller. Before you buy, check customer reviews for the product and research the retailer. Make sure you can find contact information for the seller. Look up the retailer on BBB.org to see if they are BBB Accredited and check out their profile to read customer reviews.

• Check for lookalikes. Some of the best deals are only available online, but be careful. It’s easy for a fake site to mimic a famous retailer’s website, so make sure you shop with a legitimate site. Double check that the URL is spelled correctly. If the site is missing contact information for the business, that’s a red flag.

• Check site security. If the site is secure, its URL should start with “https://” and include a lock icon on the purchase or shopping cart page.

• Read the fine print. When shopping online, take your time and read the fine print before submitting your order. Look for the return policy; although many online orders can be returned for a full refund, others have restocking fees. Some items cannot be returned; know before you buy.

• Protect your personal info. Read a site’s privacy policy and understand what personal data is requested and how it will be used. If a site doesn’t have a privacy policy, that’s a big red flag that it may be a scam.

• Think before you click. Be especially cautious about email solicitations and online ads on social media sites. Many sketchy retailers advertise great deals or trendy clothing that doesn’t match the promotional hype. Links in unsolicited messages can also put you at risk of phishing.

• Beware of too-good-to-be-true deals. Offers on websites and unsolicited emails may offer free or very low prices on hard-to-find items. There may be hidden costs, or your purchase may sign you up for a monthly charge.

• Use a credit card. That way, it’s easier to dispute charges you didn’t approve or get your money back if there’s a problem.

• Keep receipts. Save a copy of the email confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied. Know the return policy and keep this documented with your purchase records.

• Protect your devices. Install a firewall, anti-virus, and anti-spyware software for network security. Check for and install the latest updates and run virus scans regularly on your computer, tablet, and smartphone.