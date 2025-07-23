Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information but cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Greenfield man booked on domestic assault charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

As of press time, a Greenfield man is being held at the Cedar County Jail following his arrest early Sunday morning on a domestic assault charge.

Jason McKee, 54, was taken into custody on July 20, 2025, by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He was booked into jail shortly after midnight and is currently being held on a 24-hour probable cause hold.

According to the Cedar County Jail website, no bond has been set in the case. McKee’s classification lists him as a maximum-level inmate with violent charges related to domestic assault.

The arresting officer is listed as Miller. Records show McKee was transferred to the Cedar County Jail by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

Court proceedings have not yet been scheduled.

This information was obtained from the Cedar County Jail website.

Stockton man arrested on assault charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A 45-year-old Stockton man was arrested Saturday, July 19, in connection with a serious assault investigation.

According to information obtained from the Cedar County Jail website, Jason Brightwell was taken into custody by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked at 1:16 p.m. He is currently being held without bond on a warrant for first-degree assault involving serious physical injury or a special victim.

The arrest occurred the same day as the alleged offense, and Brightwell remains in custody at the Cedar County Jail at the time of this publication.

No additional details about the alleged incident have been released.

This case rem ains under investigation.

Man accused of burglarizing City Pool Remains in custody pending bond hearing

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs man is being held at the Cedar County Jail following his arrest in connection to a burglary at the El Dorado Springs City Pool.

Christopher Scott Christensen was arrested on July 15 after police identified him as the suspect seen on surveillance footage entering the city-owned facility in the early morning hours of July 14. According to a probable cause statement filed by Lt. John Randall of the El Dorado Springs Police Department, the video showed a man jumping the pool’s chain-link fence and entering a building on the premises. Approximately $67 belonging to the City of El Dorado Springs was reported stolen from inside, along with additional amounts of cash, which were also allegedly taken.

Officer Ashley Taylor, who reviewed the footage, identified the suspect as Christensen. He was reportedly wearing black shorts, a grey shirt, and orange slip-on shoes at the time of the incident. Police say Christensen was later found in possession of $130 in cash at the time of his arrest.

The report noted concerns regarding Christensen’s ability to appear in court due to his transient status and lack of employment, citing that he frequently stays in abandoned houses and “commits crimes to survive.”

Christensen appeared in court pro se—without an attorney—on July 17, where he was informed of his rights and the charges against him. He has applied for public defender representation. A bond reduction hearing is scheduled for July 23 at 10 a.m. in Cedar County.

At the time of publication, Christensen remains in custody at the Cedar County Jail. This information is sourced from the Cedar County Jail website and court records.

Warrant issued for woman following meth arrest

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A warrant has been issued and charges filed against a woman accused of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia following her arrest in El Dorado Springs.

According to court records and a probable cause statement filed by the El Dorado Springs Police Department, Juliette Evelyn Shaw was taken into custody on July 15, 2025, on a Cedar County warrant. During the arrest, Shaw allegedly attempted to discard a backpack. Officers later found suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe inside, both of which reportedly tested positive for meth.

The documents state that Shaw had been evading authorities for several days before the arrest. Prosecutors filed formal charges on July 17, and a judge issued a warrant with a $10,000 cash-only bond.

At the time of press, Shaw is being held at the Cedar County Jail.