Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Greenfield man charged with indecent exposure and held on related warrants

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Greenfield man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested Oct. 28, 2025, by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and is currently being held at the Cedar County Jail.

According to court and jail records, Bradley Allen Shouse, 51, of Joplin, was booked at 4:31 p.m. following the issuance of multiple warrants earlier that month. The new charges include tampering with a judicial officer and sexual misconduct involving a child under 15—first offense. Both warrants were filed Oct. 21 and executed Oct. 28 by Dade County deputies.

A separate municipal case filed Oct. 23, 2025, by Greenfield City Prosecutor Toni M. Hendricks charges Shouse with indecent exposure within the city limits.

An initial appearance before Judge David Wesley Doran is scheduled for Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. in the Greenfield Municipal Courtroom.

Shouse’s criminal history in Dade County Circuit Court spans nearly three decades. Records show prior felony and misdemeanor filings under case numbers:

• 28R069500146 (1995) – Felony, State v. Bradley Shouse

• 28R069600004 (1996) – Misdemeanor, State v. Bradley Shouse

• 28R069700799 (1997) – Misdemeanor, State v. Bradley Shouse

• 28I069501500 (1995) – State traffic ticket, State v. Bradley Shouse

• 01CR674333 (2001) – Felony, State v. Bradley A. Shouse

• 10DD-CR00103 (2010) – Misdemeanor, State v. Brad A. Shouse

• 13DD-CR00172 (2013) – Misdemeanor, State v. Bradley A. Shouse

• 17DD-CR00075 (2017) – Felony, State v. Bradley A. Shouse

• 17DD-CR00249 (2017) – Felony, State v. Bradley A. Shouse

• 17DD-CR00340 (2017) – Felony, State v. Bradley A. Shouse

• 25DD-CR00075 (2025) – Felony, State v. Bradley A. Shouse (current)

Additional civil and municipal filings, including property damage, personal injury, and traffic ordinance violations, occurred between 1995 and 2000.

City Prosecutor Toni M. Hendricks handles the prosecution in the municipal indecent-exposure case, while felony matters are under the authority of Dade County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither. Judge David Wesley Doran is presiding over the current municipal and circuit-level proceedings.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Editor’s note: This report is based on public court and jail records available as of Nov. 3, 2025.