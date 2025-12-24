Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Search warrant leads to arrest on felony charges in Dadeville

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Dade County and Cedar County law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Dadeville residence on Dec. 19, resulting in the arrest of a man wanted on multiple felony charges.

According to a release from Dade County Sheriff Ryan Robison, deputies from the Dade County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Cedar County Special Response Team, executed a search warrant at a residence located at 229 West Main Street in Dadeville, Missouri.

During the operation, Wilbur Irwin was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant issued in Dade County. The warrant includes two counts of assault in the third degree involving a special victim, along with a charge of resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony.

According to Cedar County Jail booking records, Irwin was booked on Dec. 19 in connection with charges stemming from alleged offenses on Nov. 20. The arrest was made on a Dade County warrant through the Dade County Sheriff’s Office. No bond had been set as of press time.

Authorities reported that additional evidence of suspected criminal activity was discovered during the execution of the search warrant. That evidence has been submitted for review as the investigation continues.

Sheriff Robison expressed appreciation to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and the Cedar County Special Response Team for their professionalism and cooperation during the operation. Officials said the collaboration helped ensure the safety of all personnel involved.

As of press time, Irwin remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

The case remains under investigation. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Probation violation leads to arrest of Dade County man

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Dade County man was taken into custody Dec. 16 on a probation violation, according to Cedar County Jail booking records.

Records indicate that Derrick Garver was arrested on a Dade County warrant issued in connection with an alleged probation violation. The arrest was made by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office. No bond had been set as of press time.

Garver remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

Court records show Garver has an extensive criminal history in Dade County spanning more than a decade, including felony convictions, repeated probation violations, and multiple court hearings related to supervision compliance.

In a felony case originating in 2019, Garver entered a guilty plea in 2020 and was sentenced to a term in the Missouri Department of Corrections. The sentence was later suspended, and he was placed on supervised probation. Since that time, court records reflect numerous probation violation filings, hearings, continuances, and extensions.

Between 2022 and 2024, Garver appeared before the Dade County Circuit Court multiple times for alleged probation violations. Records indicate hearings were scheduled and rescheduled on numerous occasions, with appearances by the state and defense counsel. In several instances, the court continued Garver on probation or extended the supervision period following hearings.

Judges presiding over various stages of the probation proceedings included Judge David R. Munton and Judge Gary A. Troxell, according to court records. Prosecutors appearing on behalf of the state in the probation matters included Marcy Florence Greenwade and other assistant prosecuting attorneys.

In March 2024, court records indicate that Garver admitted to a probation violation and was continued on probation with an extension. Later records show the defendant was discharged from probation before a subsequent violation motion was filed.

In addition to the probation matter, court records reflect that Garver has been named as a defendant in multiple criminal and civil cases in Dade County, including felony and misdemeanor matters, as well as civil actions.

The current probation violation arrest remains pending. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.