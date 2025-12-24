TOPS Chapter 9319 El Dorado Springs met in The Firefly Services building 700 E. Hospital Rd, on Thursday, Dec. 18, for their regular weigh-in and meeting.

Our Leader, Warren called the meeting to order.

Carol led us in singing “Hark & Hear”

We said our TOPS & KOPS pledges

Warren led us in roll call, 14 members weighed in. We had a 2.8-pound gain and a 1.8 loss, giving us a net gain of 1.0.

The best loser for the week was Pat with a 1- pound loss. Congratulations Pat!

Carol had the program today. Carol is the song director at the Stockton Nursing Home and she has a notebook filled with Christmas songs. She did her program today for us by giving us a “test” to see how many Christmas songs we knew. She had a list of twelve song titles and a “hint” by using a line from each song. Our job was to match these up. Several of our members got a perfect score. It seemed most of the members favorite was “I’m gettin Nuttin for Christmas.” We ended the program with Carol and Pat singing the whole I’m gettin Nuttin for Christmas song.

Thank you, Carol, for a great and fun program.

Erin will have the program next week on Tuesday Dec. 23.

Marble game: There is $34 in the pot. Linda C won the right to draw but did not get the winning one.

Contest: the two words for the week are: Scale and Salad

Linda H is celebrating 14 accumulated years of KOPS status. Congratulations Linda!

We sang Happy Birthday to Carol.

Don’t forget: We meet next week on Tuesday Dec. 23

We will meet at the regular day and time the next week on Jan. 1, 2026

We will do measurements on Jan. 8.

With no other business we closed with our motto “IF IT IS TO BE IT IS UP TO ME”

TOPS #MO 9319 meets each Thursday morning in the Firefly Services building” at 700 E. Hospital Rd, El Dorado Springs. Weigh-in starts at 7:45 a.m. the meeting begins at 8:45 a.m. and is over by 10 a.m. For more information call Linda at 417-876-7404. Come and join us.

TOPS toll-free number 1 800-932-8677 or you can find us on the web at www.tops.org.