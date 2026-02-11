Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

El Dorado Springs man jailed on sex-offense classification

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A 69-year-old El Dorado Springs man was taken into custody Monday and booked into the Cedar County Jail, according to jail records.

Thomas Williams was arrested Feb. 9, 2026, and booked at approximately 3:42 p.m. The arresting agency is listed as “Other.” Jail records classify Williams as a Medium 2 Sex Offense involving an adult/child.

No bond information was available at the time of booking. Court details and specific charges were not listed in the initial jail report.

Williams lists an address in Eldorado Springs.

At the time of press, Williams remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

Nevada Man booked on firearm possession charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A 37-year-old Nevada, Missouri, man was taken into custody Saturday and booked into the Cedar County Jail on a warrant, according to jail records.

Travis Houts was arrested Feb. 8, 2026, and booked at approximately 9:12 a.m. He is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, stemming from an alleged offense dated Jan. 18, 2022.

Jail records list the arresting agency as “Other.” No bond had been set at the time of booking. Houts is classified as Maximum 2 — Armed Criminal Action under inmate classification guidelines.

Houts lists an address in Nevada, Missouri.

At the time of press, Houts remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

Lincoln man faces felony vehicle tampering, drug charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A 50-year-old Lincoln, Missouri, man was arrested Thursday and booked into the Cedar County Jail on multiple felony charges, according to jail records.

Ronald Ford was arrested Feb. 5, 2026, and booked at approximately 4:20 p.m. He faces charges of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. Both charges are connected to an alleged offense dated Feb. 4, 2026, and were issued under warrants.

Jail records list the arresting agency as the El Dorado Springs Police Department, with the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office associated with the warrants. Bond was set at $75,000 cash only on the tampering charge. No bond had been set on the drug possession charge at the time of booking.

Ford is classified as Medium 3 — Theft/Burglary under inmate classification guidelines.

At the time of press, Ford remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

El Dorado Springs man arrested on assault, interference charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs man was arrested earlier this month and booked into the Cedar County Jail on multiple felony charges, according to jail records.

Rolland Million, 45, was arrested Feb. 2, 2026, and later booked into jail on Feb. 3 at approximately 5:44 p.m. He faces charges of resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony and third-degree assault involving a special victim. Both charges stem from an alleged incident dated Feb. 2, 2026, and were issued under warrants.

The arresting agency is listed as the El Dorado Springs Police Department. No bond had been set on either charge at the time of booking.

Million is classified as Maximum 3 — Violent Charges/Domestic Assault under inmate classification guidelines.

At the time of press, Million remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.