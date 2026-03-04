Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

Burglary warrant from 2020 leads to arrest of Nevada resident

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Nevada, Missouri, resident was taken into custody Feb. 25 on an outstanding warrant stemming from a 2020 burglary case.

McKenna D. Jacobs, 29, was arrested by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 6:40 a.m. on Feb. 26. Court records show Jacobs is charged with second-degree burglary, a felony offense.

The warrant lists the alleged offense date as June 13, 2020. At the time of booking, no bond had been set.

Publicly available court records reviewed did not list any additional pending charges or past offenses beyond the burglary charge referenced in the warrant.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Joplin man jailed on felony warrants for firearm theft and burglary

A Joplin man was taken into custody Feb. 25 on two outstanding felony warrants stemming from separate alleged incidents in 2021 and 2024.

Christopher Elder, 50, was arrested and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 3:34 p.m. Court records show Elder is charged with stealing a firearm, explosive weapon or ammonium nitrate, a felony offense, connected to an alleged incident dated April 17, 2021.

He also faces a separate felony charge of second-degree burglary related to an alleged offense dated Jan. 25, 2024. Both warrants were issued out of Dade County. At the time of booking, no bond had been set on either charge.

Publicly available court records reviewed did not list any additional pending charges or prior offenses beyond the two warrants referenced.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

El Dorado Springs man jailed on felony drug possession warrant

An El Dorado Springs man was taken into custody Feb. 23 on an outstanding felony warrant related to a drug case filed in 2025.

Phillip Ray Robison Jr., 44, was arrested and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 10:50 a.m. on Feb. 24. Court records show Robison is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony offense. The alleged offense date is listed as Sept. 2, 2025.

Bond was set at $20,000 cash only.

Publicly available court records reviewed did not list any additional pending charges or past offenses beyond the possession charge referenced in the warrant.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.