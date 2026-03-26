Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

El Dorado Springs man jailed on domestic assault warrant

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs man was taken into custody on March 21 on a warrant alleging domestic assault in the third degree.

Jeramiaha Root, 38, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 3:16 p.m. Court records show Root is charged with domestic assault in the third degree, a misdemeanor offense. The alleged offense date is listed as Feb. 25, 2026.

Bond in the case was set at $5,000 cash only.

Publicly available court records reviewed did not list additional pending charges or past offenses beyond the assault charge associated with this warrant.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Sheldon man booked into jail; no new charges listed

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Sheldon man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on March 21 following an arrest by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Gillan, 44, was booked at 11:57 a.m., according to jail records. At the time of booking, no new charges were listed in publicly available records connected to this arrest.

Court records reviewed did not show additional charges filed in connection with the March 21 booking. Gillan had previously been booked earlier this month on a separate felony firearm possession case, but no new offenses were listed with this entry.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Springfield Man jailed on warrant in motor vehicle tampering case

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Springfield man was taken into custody on March 17 on an outstanding warrant stemming from a 2021 motor vehicle tampering case.

Justin Sager, 33, was arrested and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 5:12 p.m. Court records show Sager is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree, a felony offense. The alleged offense date is listed as Jan. 14, 2021.

Records indicate the warrant was issued as a capias warrant following prior court proceedings. No bond amount was listed at the time of booking.

Publicly available court records reviewed did not list additional pending charges or past offenses beyond the tampering charge associated with this warrant.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

El Dorado Springs man jailed on felony burning charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs man was taken into custody on March 17 on a felony warrant alleging knowingly burning or exploding property.

James Register, 38, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 2:42 p.m. Court records show Register is charged with knowingly burning or exploding, a felony offense. The alleged offense date is listed as March 12, 2026.

Bond in the case was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

Publicly available court records reviewed did not list additional pending charges or past offenses beyond the charge associated with this warrant.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.