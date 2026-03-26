On Wednesday, March 18, at 5:45 a.m. the fire chief was dispatched to a residence on E. Thompson for a carbon monoxide alarm going off. The gas was detected and the incident was turned over to the gas company. Later that afternoon at 3:45 p.m. the department was dispatched on a mutual aid call for Olympia Fire Department on S. 325 Rd. Four trucks and 13 firefighters responded.

On Friday, March 20, at 12:12 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a residence on S. 155 Rd. for a kitchen fire. Three trucks and eight firefighters responded. Later that afternoon at 4:11 p.m. the department was dispatched to a natural cover fire at E. 150 and S. 801 Rds. Four trucks and 10 firefighters responded. At 7:51 p.m. they were dispatched to a dumpster fire on S. St. James, downtown. Three trucks and 12 firefighters responded to that incident.