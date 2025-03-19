Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

A Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to illuminate local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information but cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

We appreciate your understanding and support as we embark on this important initiative. Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Dade County Man Faces Multiple Felony Charges, Bond Hearing Scheduled

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Greenfield is being held in the Cedar County Jail. According to court documents, Douglas Lawrence Kersey has been charged with multiple felonies, including endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of a firearm, and domestic assault, according to records from the Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

Kersey was arrested on March 9 following an investigation by the sheriff’s department. A warrant was issued for his arrest on March 12, with the court citing concerns that he may pose a risk to the community or fail to appear for future court proceedings.

Kersey, 41, faces the following charges:

• Endangering the welfare of a child – Class D felony

• Unlawful possession of a firearm – Class C felony

• Domestic assault (third-degree) – Two counts, both Class E felonies

• Unlawful use of a weapon (exhibiting) – Class E felony

• Armed criminal action – Unclassified felony

The probable cause statement, filed by Prosecuting Attorney Marcy Florence Greenwade, outlines the allegations against Kersey. However, details of the statement remain redacted at this time.

Kersey appeared in custody for arraignment, where he was advised of his rights and entered a not-guilty plea. He also submitted an application for a public defender. His bond reduction hearing is scheduled for March 19 at 10 a.m. before Judge Jacob Michael Dawson in the Cedar County Circuit Court.

The original warrant indicated that the court found probable cause to hold Kersey without bond, citing concerns for public safety. However, the upcoming hearing will determine whether his bond conditions may be adjusted.

Repeat Offender Continues to Face Minimal Consequences

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Sean Patrick Cook, a repeat offender with a history of driving violations, continues to receive lenient sentences despite multiple offenses. His record includes charges for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), Driving While Revoked, and operating a vehicle without insurance across multiple jurisdictions. Despite repeated encounters with the legal system, Cook has avoided significant penalties, raising concerns about judicial accountability in Missouri.

A History of Offenses

Cook’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 18, 2025, before Judge Greg Beydler in El Dorado Springs Municipal Court for a payment review hearing. His most recent sentencing includes a $400 fine for a 2024 charge of driving while revoked. However, this is only one of many offenses on his record.

On September 10, 2023, Cook was arrested in Cedar County for felony DWI – Persistent Offender after crashing his vehicle. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, he admitted to drinking scotch and consuming 40 mg of Oxycodone before rolling his van into a private yard, causing property damage. An open bottle of alcohol was also found in the vehicle.

Despite the severity of the incident, Cook received a four-year sentence in the Department of Corrections with a Suspended Execution of Sentence (SES), placing him on five years of supervised probation instead of immediate incarceration. Judge David R. Munton presided over this case.

Repeated Court Appearances and Leniency

Court records show Cook has appeared before multiple judges, including:

• Judge Greg Beydler – Handling his March 18, 2025 payment review hearing.

• Judge David R. Munton – Sentenced Cook to four years in the Department of Corrections with a suspended sentence and five years of probation on March 10, 2025, for DWI – Persistent Offender.

• Judge Jacob Michael Dawson – Presided over multiple cases, including a September 7, 2023, payment review hearing where Cook failed to appear, leading to debt collection.

• Judge Thomas G. Pyle – Oversaw a case management conference on November 9, 2022.

Cook has repeatedly received deferred sentences, fines, or probation rather than jail time. In April 2024, he was fined $400 for driving while revoked but faced no further legal consequences. When he failed to appear for a payment review hearing in 2023, a warrant was issued yet later withdrawn when he eventually appeared. Many of his court dates have been rescheduled due to continuance requests, weather delays, or payment plan negotiations.

Concerns About Public Safety

Cook’s pattern of offenses and continued leniency from the court system raises concerns about public safety. His history of DWI and driving-related infractions demonstrates an ongoing risk to other drivers. The repeated postponements and light sentencing call into question whether the legal system is doing enough to hold habitual offenders accountable and protect the public from repeat violations.

Judicial System Under Scrutiny

The concerns surrounding Cook’s case extend beyond El Dorado Springs. Another rural newspaper recently reached out, recognizing our investigative efforts in uncovering judicial inconsistencies. Their community shares similar frustrations, fearing that the courts are not only failing to hold Cook accountable but are also neglecting their duty to protect the public.

While Cook’s behavior remains a legal issue, the broader concern is the judicial system’s apparent unwillingness to impose meaningful consequences. Members of the community are increasingly worried that without stricter enforcement, habitual offenders like Cook will continue to pose a threat. The repeated cycle of leniency raises questions about whether the justice system prioritizes rehabilitation over public safety—or if it is failing to do effectively.

Repeat Offender Finds Herself Behind Bars Once Again

From The El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Cedar County law enforcement has arrested Vickie Laverne Spurgeon yet again, continuing a pattern that has frustrated residents and authorities alike. Spurgeon has once again found herself in the custody of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, facing multiple felony charges.

According to court records, Spurgeon was most recently arraigned on March 13, 2025, in Cedar County Circuit Court. She entered a plea of not guilty and requested a public defender. The court scheduled her bond hearing for March 19, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. The charges stem from an active warrant issued on February 21, 2025, carrying a $15,000 cash-only bond.

Presiding over Spurgeon’s latest case is Judge Jacob Michael Dawson.

Spurgeon’s latest run-in with the law traces back to October 9, 2024, when deputies executed a search warrant at her residence. The search uncovered drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, and a .32 caliber Iver Johnson revolver. Alongside the illegal substances, authorities also recovered stolen property, including a Ryobi power washer, a Clarke-weld welder, a Stihl weed-eater, and a Bostitch air compressor. Witness statements suggest that Spurgeon played a direct role in handling and relocating stolen goods.

Despite these serious allegations, Spurgeon has managed to secure bond releases repeatedly. Records show she was first released on January 14, 2025, after posting a $5,000 surety bond through Debra L. Kephart Bail Bonds Company. Before that, she had a bond reduction hearing on January 8, 2025, where the court lowered her bond to $5,000 surety, allowing her to walk free once again. Just weeks later, on January 22, 2025, a preliminary hearing had to be rescheduled due to witnesses not being subpoenaed. The case was again pushed back to April 30, 2025.

This isn’t Spurgeon’s first time facing serious charges. The probable cause statement filed by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office highlights a history of drug-related offenses and violent threats. One witness reported an October 5, 2024, incident in which Spurgeon allegedly discharged a firearm during a heated dispute, exclaiming, “I will shoot you.”

Her criminal history, combined with repeated court delays and bond reductions, has left many in the community questioning how someone with such an extensive rap sheet keeps slipping through the cracks. Law enforcement officials remain steadfast in their efforts to hold repeat offenders accountable, but the pattern of arrest, release, and re-offense continues to strain the system.

As Spurgeon awaits her upcoming court appearances, residents of Cedar County watch closely, hoping that justice will prevail this time. The preliminary hearing on April 30, 2025, will be another pivotal moment in this ongoing saga of crime and consequence.