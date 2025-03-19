Beginning Friday, March 21, at 7 p.m., Kenneth and Cheryl Thornton will host a six-week study and group discussion on the Deconstruction of Christianity and its impact on families, friends, and ministries.

The study will take place at the Family Restoration Center, 811 Owen Mill Road, and will continue each Friday through April 25. A study guide will be available for participants.

Alisa Childers, a speaker and author on Christian faith and culture, has described the growing movement, stating, “There is an explosion of doubt and an implosion of faith, and it’s happening among our own.”

The discussion aims to provide insight into the rise of deconstruction, explore its implications, and offer a space for conversation and understanding. Anyone interested in learning more, is welcome to attend.