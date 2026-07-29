Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Christina Correa jailed on domestic assault charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A 40-year-old woman was taken into custody July 26 on a warrant alleging fourth-degree domestic assault.

Christina Correa, 40, was arrested by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 8:12 p.m. Records show Correa is charged with fourth-degree domestic assault, first or second offense. The alleged offense date is listed as Sept. 17, 2025.

Bond was set at $500 cash or surety.

Court records list an upcoming court appearance for 9 a.m. Aug. 4, 2026.

The booking information did not provide a valid residential address for Correa.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cody Haggard jailed on burglary, stealing, property damage and driving charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Golden City man was taken into custody July 23 on multiple warrants alleging burglary, stealing, property damage and driving-related offenses.

Cody Bruce Haggard, 25, was arrested by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 9:52 p.m. Records list five charges against Haggard:

• Second-degree burglary

• Stealing $750 or more

• First-degree property damage

• Driving while revoked or suspended — second or third offense

• Failure of a driver or front-seat passenger to wear a properly adjusted and fastened safety belt

The burglary, stealing and property damage charges list alleged offense dates of July 18, 2026. The driving and seat belt charges stem from alleged offenses on May 16, 2026.

Bond on the second-degree burglary charge was set at $10,000 surety only. The records list surety-only bond with a $0 amount on the stealing and property damage charges. Bond was set at $500 cash only on the driving while revoked or suspended charge an

d $10 cash only on the seat belt charge.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joshua Trimbath jailed on unlawful possession of a firearm charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A 39-year-old man was taken into custody July 19 on a warrant alleging unlawful possession of a firearm.

Joshua Scott Trimbath, 39, was arrested by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 8:37 a.m. Records show Trimbath is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. The alleged offense date is listed as June 2, 2026.

Records indicate Trimbath was being held on a capias warrant. No bond amount was listed at the time of booking.

The booking information did not provide a valid residential address for Trimbath.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.