Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Kenneth Ayres booked into Cedar County Jail; no charges listed in available records

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Stockton man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Aug. 3, according to jail records.

Kenneth Ayres, 80, was booked into the jail at 12:53 p.m. Records indicate he was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office earlier that day.

No criminal charges were listed in the booking information available for review at the time of publication, and no bond information was provided.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail. All individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Wesley Shifflett jailed on stealing charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs man was taken into custody Aug. 3 on a warrant alleging stealing.

Wesley Shifflett, 35, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 10:52 a.m. Records show Shifflett is charged with stealing, larceny or theft under a municipal ordinance. The alleged offense date is listed as Dec. 6, 2025.

Bond was set at $124.50 cash only.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kala Munson jailed on receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and assault charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Lamar woman was taken into custody July 29 on multiple warrants alleging receiving stolen property, assault and resisting arrest.

Kala Marie Munson, 32, was arrested by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 10:34 p.m. Records show Munson is charged with:

• Receiving stolen property.

• Resisting or interfering with arrest, detention or a stop.

• Fourth-degree assault.

• Resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony.

All four charges list an alleged offense date of July 29, 2026.

Bond was set at $1,500 cash only on the receiving stolen property charge. No bond had been set at the time of booking on the remaining three charges.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jackie Hamby jailed on failure to register as a sex offender charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Stockton man was taken into custody July 29 on a warrant alleging failure to register as a sex offender.

Jackie Hamby, 57, was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 5:02 p.m. Records show Hamby is charged with failing to register as a sex offender pursuant to Missouri law. The alleged offense date is listed as July 18, 2026.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash only.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.