Band Officially Getting Smaller as Members Head Back to School

We are slowly beginning our summer shrinking act as band members begin their move back to school now. We don’t like to let them go, but we always wish them well as they work hard on their studies – and we look forward to the time we get together again next summer!

We enjoyed our time playing out at Community Springs Nursing Home. We try to play a concert there on the first Sunday in August each year. The residents are so gracious as we play for them and it is such a blessing to us all.

Our time for Summer Band is growing short. Since June and July are over, we just have the month of August left. We play Friday and Saturday evening from 8:00 to 9:00 and Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 3:00. We’d like to encourage you to come on down to the Bandstand to listen to us play. We’d love to play for you! Have a great week and stay cool!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, Aug. 7

1 Light’s Out

2 Swinging Safari

3 Circus Days

4 United Nations

5 Moon River

6 Stompin at the Savoy

7 Black Jack

8 Autumn Leaves

9 Lafayette Escadrille

10 Star Spangled Banner Waving Somewhere

11 Beer Barrel Polka

12 Tuxedo Junction

13 God Bless America

Saturday, Aug. 8

1 Footlifter

2 The Gladiator

3 Bugler’s Holiday

4 Greater Pittsburgh

5 Bainbridge Fair

6 Glory to the Trumpets

7 Wings of the Army

8 Polka

9 Hymn to the Fallen

10 Pursuit Squadron

11 Dixie

12 Yankee Doodle Boy

13 God Bless America

Sunday, Aug. 9

1 Father of Victory

2 Dixie Land Polka

3 Holy City

4 Melody of Love

5 Just a Closer Walk With Thee

6 La Sorella

7 Mr. Touchdown USA

8 Let There Be Peace On Earth

9 Pleyel’s Hymn

10 Green Fields

11 Salute to the Promised Land

12 God Bless America

13 Star Spangled Banner