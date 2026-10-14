Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This Crime Page is dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Blane Jones jailed on third-degree assault charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Blane Kelly Jones, 26, of El Dorado Springs, was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Oct. 6, 2026, on a third-degree assault charge, according to jail records.

Jones was booked at 10:26 p.m. following an arrest by the El Dorado Springs Police Department.

The alleged offense occurred Oct. 6, 2026. The charge is listed under a warrant, with no bond set.

Jail records classify Jones as a maximum-security inmate under the category of violent charges and domestic assault. However, the specific charge listed is third-degree assault, and the booking record does not provide details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.

According to the booking information, Jones remained in the Cedar County Jail as of press time.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.