From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Peter Lee, a former Stockton attorney whose handling of client funds was previously reported by The El Dorado Springs Sun, was sentenced in August to two years in federal prison for defrauding clients.

Lee received a 24-month prison sentence in federal court in Springfield, followed by three years of supervised release. The court also ordered him to pay $197,163.37 in restitution and finalized a $296,140.58 forfeiture money judgment, according to reporting based on federal court records.

Lee pleaded guilty to wire fraud in February. His August sentencing determined the punishment for that conviction.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri, Lee obtained approximately $296,140 in client funds through a fraud scheme spanning January 2019 through February 2025. His victims included estates of deceased individuals and a special needs trust.

Prosecutors said Lee diverted client funds for his personal benefit and concealed the scheme by making false statements to clients and financial institutions. He also used client funds to repay victims of earlier thefts.

The Sun previously reported on Lee’s guilty plea and disciplinary proceedings. On May 22, 2025, the Missouri Supreme Court disbarred Lee after accepting his application to voluntarily surrender his law license and ordered his name removed from the roll of Missouri attorneys.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey Clark prosecuted the federal case. The investigation was conducted by the FBI and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

This story is part of The Sun’s Rural Justice updates, revisiting cases the newspaper previously covered. In upcoming reports, the newsroom will provide updates on additional cases, including court proceedings, sentencing decisions, and other developments, to keep readers informed about their outcomes.