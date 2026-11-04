Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This Crime Page is dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Haley Strombeck jailed on warrant listing marine toilet inspection offense

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An Aurora woman was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, on a warrant involving an offense described in jail records as “not allowing marine toilet inspection.”

Haley Strombeck, 34, of Aurora, was arrested by the El Dorado Springs Police Department and booked at 10:02 p.m., according to jail records.

The booking information lists the alleged offense date as June 1, 2026, nearly five months before Strombeck’s October arrest.

Warrant carries $1,500, cash-only bond

According to jail records, Strombeck faces one listed charge:

• Not allowing marine toilet inspection: The alleged offense date is June 1, 2026. The charge is associated with a warrant carrying a $1,500 cash-only bond.

However, the booking record contains an apparent discrepancy between the charge description and the listed statutory code.

The offense is identified as “not allowing marine toilet inspection,” That code appears inconsistent with the marine inspection description.

The available booking information does not explain the discrepancy or establish the specific conduct underlying the warrant.

Circumstances surrounding alleged offense unclear

Although the charge description references a marine toilet inspection, the jail record does not identify a vessel, inspection location, or circumstances surrounding the alleged violation.

It also does not establish whether the charge description accurately reflects the offense for which Strombeck was arrested.

The El Dorado Springs Police Department is identified as the arresting agency, but no additional investigative details were provided.

Additional court documents would be needed to confirm the precise charge and clarify the discrepancy in the booking record.

The El Dorado Springs Sun’s Rural Justice Report will continue following the case as additional information becomes available.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Billy Lewis jailed on failure to register as sex offender charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An Everton man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender under Missouri law, according to jail records.

Billy Lewis, 49, of Everton, was booked at 2:17 p.m. The booking information identifies the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office as the arresting agency, while the individual charge record lists the Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged offense date is listed as June 3, 2026, nearly five months before his October booking.

Charge listed under failure-to-appear status

The charge is recorded with a status of “FTA,” commonly used to indicate failure to appear.

Jail records show no bond set for the charge.

The available booking information does not explain the circumstances surrounding the failure-to-appear status, identify the court involved, or indicate when Lewis was originally required to appear.

Registration requirements under missouri law

Missouri law requires individuals convicted of certain qualifying offenses to register with law enforcement and comply with applicable registration requirements.

Failure to register can result in criminal charges.

However, the available jail information does not identify Lewis’ underlying qualifying offense or specify which registration requirement he is accused of violating.

The booking record also does not explain whether the allegation involves an initial registration, an address update, or another reporting requirement.

Arresting agencies differ in booking records

The general booking information identifies the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office as the arresting agency, while the charge entry lists the Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

The records do not explain the difference between the two agency listings.

The El Dorado Springs Sun’s Rural Justice Report will continue following the case as additional information becomes available through court records.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Freddy Diaz Jailed on Statutory sodomy, child molestation charges involving child under 12

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Jerico Springs man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, on two felony charges involving alleged sexual offenses against a child younger than 12, according to jail records.

Freddy Diaz, 29, of Jerico Springs, was arrested by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and booked at 4:13 p.m.

According to jail records, Diaz faces the following charges:

• Statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy — deviate sexual intercourse involving a person younger than 12: The alleged offense date is listed as July 1, 2026. The charge is associated with a warrant, with the bond type recorded as “Capias” and a $0 bond amount.

• Second-degree child molestation involving a child younger than 12: The alleged offense date is listed as July 1, 2026. The charge is associated with a warrant, also recorded under “Capias” with a $0 bond amount.

Both charges list the same alleged offense date of July 1, 2026, nearly four months before Diaz’s arrest.

Charges involve alleged sexual offenses against a minor

The statutory sodomy charge alleges conduct involving a child younger than 12. The charge description includes both statutory sodomy and attempted statutory sodomy, although the available booking information does not specify whether authorities allege a completed offense or an attempt.

The second charge alleges child molestation in the second degree involving a child younger than 12.

The jail records do not provide details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged offenses, the location where they reportedly occurred, or whether both charges stem from the same incident.

No identifying information about the alleged victim was included in the booking information.

Warrants listed with capias status

Both charges are listed under warrants, with the bond type identified as “Capias” and a recorded bond amount of $0.

A capias warrant generally directs law enforcement to take an individual into custody and bring that person before the court.

The available records do not specify a monetary bond or explain whether Diaz may be eligible for release under additional court conditions.

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office is identified as the arresting agency, with Deputy R. Churchill listed as the arresting officer.

The El Dorado Springs Sun’s Rural Justice Report will continue following the case as additional information becomes available through court records.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

JL Ray jailed on felony resisting arrest warrant

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Strafford man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, on a warrant for resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, according to jail records.

JL Ray, 32, of Strafford, was booked at 2:48 p.m. The booking information identifies the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office as the arresting agency.

According to jail records, Ray faces a charge of resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony, with an alleged offense date of March 2, 2026.

The charge is listed under a warrant, with no bond set.

Arrest and booking dates differ

The individual charge record lists an arrest date of July 1, 2026, while the general booking information identifies Ray’s arrest date as Oct. 29, 2026.

The records do not explain the difference between the two dates or indicate whether Ray was previously taken into custody in connection with the charge.

The charge entry also identifies the Dade County Sheriff’s Office as the arresting agency, while the general booking information lists the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

The available information does not clarify the involvement of the two law enforcement agencies.

Details of alleged offense not provided

Under Missouri law, resisting or interfering with an arrest can result in criminal charges when an individual allegedly prevents or attempts to prevent law enforcement from making an arrest.

However, the available jail information does not describe the circumstances surrounding Ray’s alleged offense.

The records do not identify the underlying felony arrest, the law enforcement officers involved, or the specific conduct that led to the charge.

Although the alleged offense dates back to March 2026, the booking information does not indicate when the warrant was issued.

No bond listed

The charge is recorded with a bond type of “None Set” and a bond amount of $0.

The El Dorado Springs Sun’s Rural Justice Report will continue following the case as additional information becomes available through court records.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ronald Ford jailed on motor vehicle tampering, drug possession and felony stealing charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Warsaw man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, on three charges involving first-degree motor vehicle tampering, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing property valued at $750 or more, according to jail records.

Ronald Ford, 51, of Warsaw, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked at 11:59 a.m.

According to jail records, Ford faces three charges, all listed under warrants.

Three charges listed in jail records

• First-degree tampering with a motor vehicle: The alleged offense date is Feb. 4, 2026. The charge is listed under a warrant with no bond set.

• Possession of a controlled substance: The charge is listed under a warrant with no bond set. However, the record identifies an alleged offense date of Nov. 4, 2026, two days after Ford’s booking, and an arrest date of Feb. 4, 2026.

• Stealing property valued at $750 or more: The alleged offense date is Feb. 4, 2026. The charge is listed under a warrant with no bond set.

The motor vehicle tampering and stealing charges both list Feb. 4, 2026, as the alleged offense date, approximately nine months before Ford’s November booking.

Discrepancy found in drug charge dates

The possession of a controlled substance entry shows an apparent discrepancy in the recorded dates.

While Ford’s general booking information identifies his arrest date as Nov. 2, 2026, the drug possession charge lists an arrest date of Feb. 4, 2026, and an alleged offense date of Nov. 4, 2026.

The listed offense date falls two days after Ford was booked into the Cedar County Jail.

The available records do not explain the discrepancy or establish which date is correct.

Circumstances surrounding allegations not provided

The booking information does not identify the motor vehicle involved in the alleged tampering offense or describe the circumstances surrounding the charge.

Similarly, the stealing charge identifies property valued at $750 or more but does not specify what was allegedly stolen, its exact value, or the property owner.

The drug possession charge does not identify the controlled substance allegedly involved.

Although two charges share the same alleged offense date, the records do not establish whether the allegations arose from the same incident.

No bond set on listed charges

All three charges are recorded under warrants with a bond designation of “None Set” and a listed bond amount of $0.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is identified as the arresting agency for all three charges.

The El Dorado Springs Sun’s Rural Justice Report will continue following the case as additional information becomes available through court records.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.