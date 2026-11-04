You answer the phone and on the other end is someone who says they are the police. They tell you that you’re in big trouble if you don’t pay up right away.

They’re called bad actors for many reasons. First, they have bad intentions. They want either your information or your money. Second, they are just bad actors, and they love to act like law enforcement and other government agencies.

So far in 2026, BBB’s Scam Tracker has received nearly 1,800 reports from consumers who have run into scammers acting as if they are government agencies. In the St. Louis region, 20 consumers have reported government imposter scams. Included in that group is a Quincy, Illinois, consumer who was confronted by “law enforcement” over the phone.

The consumer reported earlier this month that they received a call from someone who allegedly was with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. The consumer said the caller told them there was a warrant out for their arrest because they did not report to jury duty. The caller was told the only way out of going to jail was to pay a fine.

Not wanting to have anything on their record, the consumer did as they were instructed by the bad actor and got $200 cash and went to a cryptocurrency-enabled ATM to pay the “fine.” The consumer didn’t realize until telling others about the experience that they had been a victim of a scam.

These scams usually take on the same script with the recipient receiving either a telephone call, email, text message or social media message by someone alleging to be from a law enforcement or other government agency.

The imposters tell the intended victim that there is a problem they must resolve immediately – usually by paying a fee. If the intended victim does not comply they are told there will be dire consequences.

How can I avoid law enforcement imposter scams?

• Don’t give into pressure. Even if the threats scare you, do not take immediate action. Hang up or ignore the message. If you think there is a possibility that you have been contacted by a real law enforcement agent, call the agency directly using a non-emergency number to confirm.

• Never send money to strangers. Scammers will probably ask you to wire funds, buy prepaid gift cards or transfer cryptocurrency to pay the required “fines.” Scammers prefer to receive money this way because it is hard to trace. Plus, you won’t get your money back.

• Don’t answer messages from strangers. Don’t click on links or attachments in messages from strangers. They are probably part of a phishing scam. Block any unsolicited calls and text messages immediately.

• Report the bad actors. In addition to reporting the situation to BBB Scam Tracker, you should reach out to the law enforcement agency that is being impersonated to let it know what happened.