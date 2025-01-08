The El Dorado Springs Sun is excited to introduce a new Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters taking place in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods, as knowledge fosters safety and community engagement. By providing this dialogue, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings, empowering our readers to stay informed. Please note that all individuals charged are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information but cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in reporting. Your understanding and support are greatly appreciated as we embark on this important initiative. Stay updated on this case by subscribing to The El Dorado Sun. To report a correction or typo, please email sunpub@centurylink.net. Please include the article info in the subject line of the email.

44-Year-Old El Dorado Springs Man Charged with Felony Assault

Trevor Barker faces serious charges after a violent altercation leaves a 19-year-old local teenager hospitalized with significant injuries

A man from El Dorado Springs is facing felony charges of second-degree assault following a shocking incident that occurred on December 28, 2024. According to a probable cause statement, Officer Waterhouse from the El Dorado Springs Police Department was dispatched to a residence for a reported disturbance involving a subject who had been knocked unconscious.

Upon arrival, Officer Waterhouse discovered 19-year-old Jastin Coleman bleeding and semi-conscious. Coleman’s condition was severe enough to warrant immediate transport by ambulance to Cedar County Memorial Hospital, where he was later diagnosed with a brain bleed and other head injuries that may require surgery. The severity of Coleman’s injuries has raised serious concerns about potential long-term damage, leaving him in a vulnerable and precarious situation.

Reports indicate that Jastin Coleman was injured after being struck in the head by Trevor Barker, a resident of a nearby property. The 19-year-old was trying to defend his mother during a chaotic altercation that unfolded in the basement of his grandfather’s home, which involved several individuals, including Barker and his stepdaughter, Sabrina Ruston.

Witnesses recounted a tumultuous scene: Ruston became loud and argumentative, leading to a confrontation with Tammy Berning, Coleman’s mother. Despite leaving the premises, Ruston returned and initiated a physical dispute with Kelli Berning. When Coleman intervened to protect his mother, Barker allegedly struck him with a forceful blow, causing him to fall backward and hit his head violently against the concrete floor. This brutal act resulted in Coleman losing consciousness for an extended period, during which he was unable to speak or walk when he finally regained awareness, adding to his distress and trauma.

After the incident, Coleman’s mouth and the side of his head were visibly swollen, prompting immediate medical attention and further examination. The medical team determined that he required intensive care to address the brain bleed and suspected permanent damage from the altercation.

A warrant for Trevor Barker’s arrest was issued on December 28, 2024, with an initial bond amount set at $35,000 cash only, reflecting the gravity of the circumstances surrounding the case as well as Barker’s previous warrants for failure to appear in other counties, raising concerns about his reliability to appear in court.

On January 2, 2025, Barker appeared in court while in custody, where he was formally presented with a felony complaint against him. During the proceedings, he was informed of his rights and sought representation from the public defender’s office. The defendant requested a bond of $3,000, either cash or surety. The prosecution did not oppose this request, and Judge Dawson granted the bond reduction. A further hearing regarding the bond is scheduled for Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at the Cedar County Courthouse, presided over by Judge Dawson.

Robert Chastain Charged with Attempted Statutory Sodomy Involving Minor

Mental Evaluation Raises Concerns Ahead of February 2025 Jury Trial

Robert Chastain was arrested on January 2, 2025, following allegations of attempted statutory sodomy involving deviated sexual intercourse with a person less than twelve years old, stemming from an incident that occurred on December 1, 2022.

Recent court proceedings revealed significant developments in the case. During hearings on May 16, June 13, and November 14, 2024, the court assessed the State’s motion to admit hearsay statements from a child under the age of fourteen. Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither represented the State of Missouri, while Chastain appeared both in person and with his attorney, Keegan Whipple. Judge Gary Troxell is presiding over this case.

Evidence was reviewed, including a recorded interview from a Child Advocacy Center (CAC). After careful consideration, the court ruled that the statements made by the child, referred to as M.N., were sufficiently reliable to be admitted as substantive evidence. These statements were made to a school counselor on approximately May 1, 2023, and to the CAC interviewer around May 3, 2023. Prosecutor Gaither indicated that M.N. would also testify at trial, allowing the defense an opportunity to cross-examine.

Additionally, a hearing held on December 3-5, 2024, was rescheduled after the defendant’s mental examination indicated he was not competent to proceed. Despite the State’s objections, the court granted a continuance, resetting the trial to February 20-21, 2025.

In a recent update on January 2, 2025, the court noted that Chastain was taken into custody based on concerns raised in his mental evaluation, revoking his previous bond. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for February 13, 2025, at 10:00 AM, with the court indicating further decisions regarding the trial’s progress by February 6, 2025.

Chastain is currently being held at Cedar County Jail without bond.

Cedar County Court Case: Jesse Don Brock Faces Multiple Charges

Jesse Don Brock is set to appear for a Case Management Conference on January 8, 2025, at the Cedar County Courthouse. Judge Dawson will preside over the case, which has garnered attention due to Brock’s repeated failures to appear at previous court appointments.

Brock faces a multitude of serious charges stemming from offenses committed in 2021. He is charged with three counts of misdemeanor stealing, vandalizing a private cemetery, three counts of second-degree burglary (a felony), and felony stealing involving amounts of $750 or more. His public defender, Keegan L. Whipple, is representing him throughout the legal proceedings.

On November 6, 2024, court docket notes revealed a significant development in Brock’s case. The court acknowledged communication from officials in Texas regarding the possibility of extradition. Given that the warrant states “Statewide Extradition,” Judge Dawson decided to withdraw the warrant temporarily, ordering Brock to appear in court on December 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM. The judge emphasized that Brock’s attendance is mandatory, warning that a failure to appear would result in the issuance of a warrant.

The El Dorado Sun continues to follow Brock’s case closely as the legal ramifications unfold and the court navigates the complexities of his multiple charges and prior absences.

Felony Sexual Offenses Scheduled for Court Hearing in St. Clair County

Jericko E. Bebee faced Judge Blane Baker in the St. Clair County Circuit Court, where he is being charged with serious felony sexual offenses, including two counts of Statutory Sodomy involving a minor under the age of 14, classified as an aggravated sexual offense.

Court records indicate that the alleged incidents took place around July 4, 2024. A warrant for Bebee’s arrest was issued on September 11, 2024; however, it wasn’t until December 2024 that he was taken into custody. Following his arrest, Bebee appeared for his Initial Appearance on December 13, 2024, entering a plea of not guilty. He expressed a desire for a Surety Bond, but the court denied his request.

Community members can feel reassured that Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Dysart is committed to ensuring justice is served. His diligence in handling such serious cases reflects a strong dedication to protecting the safety and well-being of youth.

A bond hearing held on December 18, 2024, reaffirmed the court’s decision regarding the bond, keeping Bebee in custody.

Further proceedings are set for January 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., where Judge Blane Baker will continue to preside.

Court Proceedings for St. V. Michael Joseph Brennan Sr. Scheduled

St. Clair County, MO – Michael Joseph Brennan Sr. is set to appear for a Bond Appearance Hearing on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, in front of Judge Blane Baker at the St. Clair County Circuit Court. Brennan faces serious charges, including Domestic Assault in the 3rd Degree, classified as a felony, and Kidnapping in the 3rd Degree, a misdemeanor.

According to the probable cause statement, at approximately 6:35 a.m., Deputy Clenin of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Deputy Clenin encountered Brennan outside the residence, who claimed everything was fine and appeared unaware of the reason for the police response.

Upon entering the home, law enforcement made contact with the victim, referred to as “Victim 1.” She reported that Brennan had refused to let her leave, effectively trapping her in the bedroom of their shared residence. Victim 1 stated that she had been struck in the face with a closed fist and, when knocked to the ground, continued to be struck on her back and spine with an open hand.

Upon inspection, Deputy Clenin noted visible injuries, including fresh blood on Victim 1’s neck and around her mouth, as well as skin tears on her elbows. Additionally, there were several red welts on her back, and she voiced complaints of neck and back pain.

Brennan and Victim 1 stated they were in a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship at the time of the incident. Brennan was released on bond on January 2, 2025.

Nathaniel Anderson is representing Brennan, while Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Dysart is handling the case.

St. Clair County Mother Charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Alicia Marie Hancock, a 36-year-old mother, is facing charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 2nd Degree, as confirmed by Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Dysart.

The investigation stems from an incident that occurred on November 1, 2024, when Deputy Sheriff Clenin of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office was contacted regarding a possible lost juvenile in the Collins, Missouri, area. The reporting party, identified as Witness 1, notified authorities that a 3-4-year-old child, referred to as Victim 1, had walked to a local grocery store alone and had been with him for approximately 45 minutes.

Upon making contact with Hancock, Deputy Clenin learned that she was aware of her child’s location but did not express concern. Hancock reportedly stated, “I don’t know why you’re here, it’s not a big deal!” and added, “Most moms wouldn’t have even gone to look for their kid.” She also acknowledged that the basement door did not have proper safety locks, allowing Victim 1 to leave the home unattended. Hancock indicated that she had left Victim 1 alone in the basement for about 30 minutes while she prepared dinner upstairs, leaving the child with her phone but failing to check on him during that time.

An Initial Appearance for Hancock was held on December 18, 2024, where she appeared via WebEx. During the hearing, she entered a plea of not guilty and expressed her intention to apply for Public Defender Services. The state may seek jail time in this case.

The next court date is set for January 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., in the St. Clair County Circuit Court before Judge Blane Baker.

Collins Man Charged with Multiple Felonies Related to Child Exploitation

Matthew Joseph Maggard has been charged with serious offenses, including Sexual Trafficking of a Child in the 1st Degree for a child under 12 years of age, along with three counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Promoting Child Pornography, all classified as felonies.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated in October 2024, when a Minnesota Sheriff’s Investigator arrested an individual connected to the possession of child pornography. During their investigation, links were established between this individual and Maggard, who resides in Collins, Missouri. The investigator obtained data from Snapchat, revealing that numerous files of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) were sent and received by Maggard.

On December 4, 2024, Corporal A.G. McAtee of the Missouri State Highway Patrol obtained a search warrant for Maggard’s home and electronic devices. Upon executing the warrant, law enforcement seized Maggard’s cell phone, which was subsequently searched. Initial triage revealed multiple files containing CSAM, including two specific files reportedly distributed on the messaging platform Kik. These files suggested that Maggard had used a child under 12 years old in the production of explicit sexual material, qualifying as sexual trafficking under Missouri law.

Witnesses reported that these unsettling images may have been taken at a family shed in St. Clair County.

Maggard is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, in front of Judge Blane Baker.