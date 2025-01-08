The El Dorado Springs City Council met for approximately six minutes on Monday, Jan 6.

All councilmembers were present: Logan Friar, Allen Hicks, Alvan Reasoner, Gabby Kinnett and Mayor Nathan Murrell. Also present were City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Britney Spencer.

Rogers said that the first of two basketball tournaments has been scheduled for Jan 18, 19 and 20 for 4th, 5th and 6th graders. There are 23 teams scheduled. On Feb. 28 there will be games for 7th and 8th graders and freshmen.

Rogers said that there were power outages in El Dorado Springs during the resent ice storm. He said that the city crew worked from 6:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. He said that they were assisted by their mutual aid partner, the City of Monett. They brought four guys and three trucks.

Kinnett said she appreciated the guys working so hard out in the cold.

The council voted to go into executive session to discuss legal matters.

There was no report from that session.