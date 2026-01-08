From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Ryan Snow announced Wednesday that he is running for the El Dorado Springs City Council in the April 7, 2026, municipal election.

Snow made the announcement Jan. 8, 2026, during the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

“I am announcing my candidacy for the El Dorado Springs City Council in the April 7, 2026 election,” Snow said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to serving the residents of El Dorado Springs and ask for your support.”

Snow is a law enforcement officer and the owner of Integrity Pest Solutions, a locally owned business based in El Dorado Springs. According to his campaign announcement, he also holds a Ph.D. and serves on the board of Elevate Cedar County.

Snow said he has been actively involved in the community through volunteer work with local nonprofits, including providing pest control services to families facing health or safety challenges. He and his family are active in community programs, and his wife teaches in the local public school system. The family is members of the Church of God Holiness.

Snow said his decision to run follows several years of attending City Council meetings and observing how city business is conducted.

“Over the past couple of years, I have regularly attended City Council meetings and have a strong understanding of how the Council addresses day-to-day issues,” Snow said. “My goal is to contribute a collaborative, solutions-oriented perspective while supporting public safety, maintaining city services, infrastructure, and local business growth.”

According to Snow, his priorities if elected would include public safety, infrastructure, and maintaining essential city services that residents rely on, while supporting economic growth and local businesses.

Snow described his leadership approach as pragmatic and cooperative.

“I want to contribute positively and constructively without drama or controversy,” he said. “I believe in working collaboratively and professionally to serve the community.”

The municipal election will be held on April 7, 2026.