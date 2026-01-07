The El Dorado Springs City Council has added three items to the planned splash pad that is part of the pool renovation project. The above ground features include a 6’-4’ Cool Stick that shoots water from all sides, a 13’-8” Just-A-Bucket a device that fills a bucket at the top of the device with water and when it it full it automatically dumps the water out and a 3’ tall Mushroom Maze that spews water in a 4’-8’ spread in an umbrella shape.

Council members Peggy Carter, Allen Hicks, Gabby Kinnett and Mayor Nathan Murrell were present as well as City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Brittney Spencer.

The council accepted and approved Resolution 26-02 to upgrade the splash pad and Resolution 26-01for 467 cubic yards of replacement material to the soil at the pool .

Rogers reported that the city was replacing 70 street signs. He also said that the city had begun work on the pool’s bathhouses. He said the goal was to make them handicapped accessible.

Hick asked if the city could place benches in the city’s parks for parents to sit on.

Sonia Lalla ,public affairs specialist with the U.S. Small Business Administration, presented information about the benefits of the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for small businesses and Non-Profits.

She emphasized that the loans were for economic injury and could provide up to $2 million to meet ordinary and necessary financial obligations at a low fixed interest rate with terms up to 30 years; no payment and interest for 12 months and no need to wait for insurance to settle before applying. For additional information call (800)659-2955.

City Clerk Britney Spencer said that the accounts payable clerk position had been filled.

Police Chief Brett Dawn reported that the El Dorado Springs Police Department had received a DWI Holiday Grant from the Department if Public Safety. The money was used for overtime pay during the holidays. Dawn reported that there had been 37 stops and one DWI.

Kinnett complimented Police Office Ashley Taylor.

During the month of December the police department had 401 calls for service and the fire department had a total of12 calls.

The meeting adjourned.