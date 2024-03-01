This week, the Leadership Buffalo Program spent the day at the Capitol. Their day in Jefferson City began with a tour of the Missouri Senate chamber and continued with meeting many representatives throughout state government. I enjoyed visiting with the group and appreciated listening to the people from my area.

Also this week, the Missouri Senate passed Senate Joint Resolutions 74, 48, 59, 61 & 83, which reforms the initiative petition process by letting voters decide the fate of how constitutional amendments would get onto future ballots. This resolution still has to go through the Missouri House of Representatives. I will keep you updated on its progress.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at 573-751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

Recent visitors to the Capitol are Senator Sandy Crawford, Terry Nichols- CEO of Cedar County Memorial Hospital, Representative Ann Kelley