On Sunday, Feb. 18, at 1:58 p.m. the fire department was dispatched on a mutual aid call with Caplinger Mills Fire Department for a controled burn brush pile fire that had gotten out of control on County Rd. 620. Four trucks and 11 firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 2:24 p.m. the department was dispatched to a residential structure fire on S. 461 Rd. The building was fully involved on arrival. Four trucks and 18 firefighters responded.

Later that night at 9:07 the department responded to a reported brush fire near Cedar Springs. Turned out to be a control burn. Four trucks and 14 firefighters responded.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, at 10:09 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a tractor fire in a field on EE Hwy. Three trucks and eight firefighters responded. At 11:13 a.m. the department was dispatched to a grass fire on HH Hwy. but was cancelled enroute. Three trucks and eight firefighters responded to that incident. At 3:10 p.m. the department was dispatched to a rekindle of the structure fire from Tuesday. Two trucks and eight firefighters responded.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, at 4:58 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a fire on S. 401 Rd. It was determined by the fire chief that it was a control burn and the call was cancelled. Three trucks and 14 firefighters were responding.