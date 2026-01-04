By Melanie Chance

Frustration over delayed tax payments, refunds, and shifting property assessments dominated a tense, at times emotional, Cedar County Commission meeting this week, as residents and business owners pressed officials for answers and accountability.

As discussion intensified, and multiple residents began speaking at once, Michael Saathoff, a resident and business owner, requested that speakers stand and address the commission one at a time so comments could be clearly heard and handled in order.

Saathoff told the commission that the core of the issue was not a lack of funds, but problems with software implementation and data management.

Drawing on his professional experience overseeing large-scale software projects, Saathoff noted that similar problems in the private sector would prompt immediate corrective action—and often significant consequences.

“If I had made this kind of mistake in my line of work, there would have been fines, penalties, and immediate corrective action,” he said. “That’s why getting this fixed matters.”

Saathoff volunteered his expertise at no cost, offering to help the county identify and resolve the technical issues so that refunds and corrections could proceed more efficiently.

With technical frustrations still simmering, the conversation shifted to broader policy concerns. Ryan Hagedorn, a candidate for state representative, also addressed the commission and attendees, asking residents what changes they would like to see at the state level. During the discussion, several people expressed agreement that Missouri’s personal property tax system should be eliminated.

Hagedorn said concerns raised during the meeting reinforced issues he hopes to address if elected, particularly those affecting rural taxpayers. He said hearing directly from residents helps shape priorities for potential legislative changes.

County officials acknowledged the software challenges, explaining that recent programming updates — including changes related to senior tax credits and long-standing assessment corrections — contributed to delays. Officials said refunds cannot be issued until the system accurately reflects corrected data, and once resolved, payments will be issued incrementally rather than as lump sums.

As the discussion continued, much of it focused on Assessor Leah Morton and the role her office plays in correcting decades of missed or incomplete assessments.

Morton explained that under state law, the assessor’s office is required to add any taxable structure not currently listed on the tax roll once it is discovered, regardless of how long the structure has existed.

“If we step foot on a property and see a building that is not on the tax roll, we are required by law to add it,” Morton said. “I understand that feels unfair, but I took an oath, and I have to follow statute.”

Morton said assessments are calculated using standardized appraisal software that factors in square footage, construction year, and features such as porches, decks, and patios. When construction dates are unclear, the assessor’s office attempts to contact property owners for clarification.

She also explained that Cedar County is operating at roughly 53 percent compliance with state assessment standards, far below the required range of 85 to 110 percent.

“That gap is part of what led to the 14.99 percent adjustment required by the state,” Morton said, emphasizing that the increase was mandated and not initiated by the county.

Morton added that some counties have challenged the mandate, but doing so can result in the state withholding funding.

“If we lose that funding, we would be forced to cut staff, which would put us right back where we started — unable to properly assess properties,” Morton said.

Former Cedar County Treasurer and County Clerk Peggy Kenney and current Cedar County Collector Lisa Nelson also addressed questions during the meeting, drawing on their experience with county tax administration and election procedures.

Kenney explained that Cedar County relies heavily on property taxes due to limited sales tax revenue and the absence of large retail centers that generate sales tax in neighboring counties. She noted that many of the concerns raised by residents stem from state law rather than county policy.

Kenney also reminded attendees that tax levies for schools, libraries, roads, and special districts are voter-approved and can only be changed through elections.

Kenney and Nelson noted that voter turnout for local elections, including levy and tax-related ballot issues, is typically low, often ranging between 15 and 25 percent in Cedar County.

With this year being an election year, both encouraged residents to participate in the voting process, noting that voting is the primary way residents can influence tax policy.

One resident echoed that sentiment during public comment.

“I vote so I can complain,” the resident said. “If you don’t vote, you can’t complain.”

Another resident also raised concerns about the timing of tax bills and the burden of lump-sum payments. Southern Commissioner Ted Anderson explained that while tax statements must be mailed by Dec. 1 under state law, property owners may make partial or advance payments throughout the year — an option many residents said they were unaware of. Nelson agreed and explained that, at this time, estimated payments for her system cannot be issued electronically throughout the year; they must be mailed or made in person.

After the meeting, Thornton told the El Dorado Sun that the input from the meeting was an important part of the process.

“Every citizen has a right to have their voice heard,” Thornton said.

When asked how he felt the meeting went, Thornton said the discussion, while lengthy, helped clarify the situation.

“It was busy, but I think people had a better understanding of what was going on after they left,” he said. “I’m glad we had the meeting. I think after next week we will even have more clarity of what to expect.” Thornton said.

County officials confirmed that refunds will begin once the tax software is fully corrected. Residents will receive annual refunds for the next five years, with a new card issued each year.

The meeting underscored both the technical and policy challenges facing Cedar County and highlighted the importance of community engagement as officials work toward long-term solutions.