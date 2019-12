SOUP’S ON – The El Dorado Springs Fire Department spent Saturday, Dec. 7, collecting canned goods from a set up in Woods parking lot. They also collected $400. Both the canned goods and the money were given to the Soup Kitchen on North Main on Wed., Dec.11.

Pictured are (from left) Craig Carpenter, Cheryl McIntosh, Bill Whetstone, Austin Taylor and Brandan Daniels.