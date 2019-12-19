If you’ve ever wondered how a chunk of wood can be turned into a work of art, plan to be at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center on Dec. 28

On that date, the Southern Missouri Woodcarving Artists will share the techniques of their craft at the “Nature Art: Intro to Woodcarving” program. This free event will be 11 a.m.-noon and is for ages 12-adult. Attendees will get to try their hand at woodcarving under the tutelage of experts. People can register for this program at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/170910.

Following this program, the woodcarving artists will set up shop in the lobby of the nature center from 1-4 p.m. and demonstrate carving techniques, give tips, and show works in progress. No registration is required for this portion of the event.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. More information about other upcoming events at the nature center can be found by calling 417-888-4237 or by going to www.mdc.mo.gov/southwestevents.