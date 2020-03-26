From the Circuit Judge of the 28th Judicial Circuit which includes the Counties of Barton, Cedar, Dade and Vernon.

The Judges and the Clerks of the Court want to assure our fellow citizens that we are doing our part to combat the Corona virus. Each of the Courthouses are open on a limited basis. If you have an emergency your matters will be taken up. If it is not an emergency, we ask that you not come to the courthouse, but instead call and we will assist you by phone. That will protect you and us from spreading this or other viruses or germs. We are following the orders from the Missouri Supreme Court that prohibits anyone from entering the courthouse if they meet any of the following criteria:

• Persons who have traveled to any foreign country with the last fourteen (14) days;

• Persons who reside or have had close contact with someone who has travelled to any foreign country within the last fourteen (14) days;

• Persons who have been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital or health agency;

• Persons who have been diagnosed with, or have had contact with, anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19; and

• Person with unexplained fever, cough or shortness of breath.

To check your particular case you can find that on CaseNet at https://www.courts.mo.gov/casenet or by contacting the Circuit Clerk in the county where the case is located. Some cases may be taken up by video conferencing.

Each office in the courthouse is a separate office and can set their own policies, however some offices in the Courthouse may lock their doors, put their phone number on the door, or you may be able to talk though the glass. All offices are open and can assist you by phone or by any other means agreed to by the office. Each officeholder wants to meet your needs, and the needs of their respective office, but can only do that if they are healthy.

Everyone wants to express their appreciation for your help and assistance in this difficult time. Please remain healthy.