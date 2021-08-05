The families of the late Mabel Plouch Stebbins and Evelyn Withem Anderson met at the Eagles Lodge on July 25, 2021. There was 79 family members present. Prizes were given for the oldest, youngest, look-alikes, most family members there and the one that came the farthest. Attending from Florida – Edna Pereire; Utah – Ev Pengel; Virginia – Jeff Morlan; Michigan – Steve and Chris Hadley; Texas – Lindsey Anderson, Oakley, Bryson, Zander, Deedin and Tinsley; Kansas – Jessica Bybee, Kyle, Cash, Brice and Colter Whitley; Missouri – Vinnie Landford, Tracy Bybee, Cindy Bybee, Janet Romesburg, Brad, Trisha and Ella, Dave and Pat Turner, David and Denice Stebbins, Eric and Molly Roby, Kevin Herd, Coltin McDonald, Chandler Bybee, Natasha Jenkins, Kevin and Maya Blackmon, Zoey Johnson, Jaiden Clark, Kim Anderson, Lisa and Mark Temple, Preston Bybee, Lori and Brandon Millard, Haleigh Fell, Heremy, Tiffany, Reagan, Kaden and Mason Hunt, Michelle, Darrell, Morgan, Brodie and Harper McDonald, Paula and Wess Stoner, Jeffrey Anderson, Sadie Fare, Rusty Darnell, Missy Anderson, Chance Miller, Travern Anderson and Tom Henry. From El Dorado Springs – Al Stebbins, Betty Thomas, Cathy Wildenson, Berta Anderson, Jerl Leonard, Nick Cole, Pam Roby, Randy Anderson, Jordan, Breanna, Rylynn, Teagan and Brennali Dozler, Lisa Cochran, Terry Anderson and Zayne Anderson. Everyone enjoyed a good meal and lots of visiting and meeting new family members. Home to see everyone at the next one.