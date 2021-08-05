Citizens Memorial Hospital and the CMH Addiction Recovery Program in Bolivar welcome licensed professional counselor Dawnielle Robinson to the medical staff. She joins Kurt Bravata, M.D., FACC, medical director and Kelly Watson, FNP-BC at the CMH Addiction Recovery Program.

Robinson previously worked as a school-based clinician for Burrell Behavioral Health, was a member of the Bolivar Police Department, had a private counseling service, and was the director of the Children’s Trauma Center of Joplin. Robinson has more than 18 years of experience as a counselor.

Robinson earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology and criminology from Drury University, Springfield, and a Master of Science in community agency counseling from Missouri State University, Springfield. She is a Missouri state certified peace officer and a certified registered play therapist. Robinson can treat patients for behavioral health concerns such as substance use disorder, grief, trauma, anxiety and suicide ideation.

The CMH Addiction Recovery Program assists in substance use disorder and alcohol recovery by offering a highly specialized outpatient treatment program that is designed to lead patients to physical and psychosocial wellness. For more information about the addiction recovery program or to make an appointment with Robinson call, 417-326-7840.