According to Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Officials, a suspect is in custody after a lengthy narcotics investigation.

During the investigation, the suspect was involved in at least five vehicle pursuits over the past four weeks. According to Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher, suspected methamphetamine as well as stolen property were located during the investigation.

On Monday morning, Deputies were notified of the suspects location, in which he fled from Deputies on a ATV into the area of 1650 Rd and Division Rd in rural Nevada.

Deputies set up a perimeter of the area in an attempt to contain the suspect. While doing so, Deputies received a call from a resident on 1650 Rd who stated that a male had unlawfully entered his residence and fled out the back door when confronted. Deputies were able to locate the suspect running through the woods and chased him on foot. The suspect then ran from the Deputies and jumped into a nearby pond, which was immediately surrounded by Deputies.

According to Mosher, “the suspect quickly realized that he made a mistake by jumping into the muddy water and surrendered to Deputies”. Deputies were then able to locate the ATV, in which was determined to be reported stolen from Bourbon County, KS. Detectives continued the investigation by executing a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of W. Allison Street in Nevada. During the search warrant, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was located.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Trevor Miller of Nevada. On Monday afternoon, the Courts issued warrants charging Miller with: Delivery of a controlled substance, burglary 1st Degree, receiving stolen property, 2 counts of resisting arrest.

Additional charges are expected to be filed from multiple other jurisdictions.

Miller is currently being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.