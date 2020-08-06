In closing of the Primary Election held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, a public test of the vote tabulating equipment will be conducted in the basement of the Cedar County Courthouse on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.The public is welcome to attend.
Bright Futures is collecting supplies from Aug. 3, to Thursday, Aug. 6, for the Cedar County Backpack Fair. Community members can drop off Number 2 pencils, dry erase markers, spiral notebooks or ink pens at the Supt's office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or Farm Bureau Insurance.
The family of Randy Bland, owner of Bland-Hackeman, asks that everyone pray for him at 8 p.m. Monday evening, July 20. He has had several strokes and is scheduled to have his leg removed Tuesday, July 21, in a Springfield hospital.
Graveside services for Helen Francis Miller will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, in El Dorado Springs City Cemetery with Rev. Brent Bland officiating under the direction of Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home.
Facebook Comments