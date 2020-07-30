The family of Max Pyle would like to take this opportunity to thank friends and relatives for the support shown to us during Max’s courageous fight with cancer and after his passing. The many, many cards, food, flowers, phone calls, prayers and personal visits meant so much. There are not enough words to express how thankful we are to each and every one of you. Max’s passing has left a huge hole in our hearts and he will be greatly missed by many. Special thanks to Ferry Funeral Home and Pastor Bill Smith for a beautiful service. A huge thank you to Doris, Bonnie, Marlene and Annette for providing the family dinner. I thank each and every one of the pall bearers for being available for the service. You are true friends.

Daina Pyle, Russ Moore, Shelly and Bruce Swopes, Melissa Hoffman, Darren and Traci Adams and Brian and Stephani Pyle