On Sunday, July 19, the Fire Department was dispatched to a hay field on E. 800 Rd. south of El Dorado. A bearing went out on a hay baler causing the bail to catch fire. Two bales and some loose hay was burned. No equipment was lost. Trucks 6 and 8 and tankers 1 and 2 with 18 firefighters responded.

On Saturday, July 25, at 7:15 a.m., the fire chief responded to Pete’s Convenience Store for a small fuel spill.

On Saturday, July 25, at 2:31 p.m., the Fire Department was dispatched to a grass and brush fire on Quantril Rd., in Vernon County. The Fire Department mutual aided for the Walker Fire Department. Trucks 6 and 8 and tankers 1 and 2 and eight firefighters responded.