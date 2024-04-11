Thank you to everyone who supported my campaign. While I may have come up short by a slight margin, your dedication and belief in me mean the world to me and my family. To the newly elected member and the Board of Trustees—we wish them the best in their endeavors and our hope is that they continue to ask the right questions. Let’s continue to advocate for our community’s needs and ensure that the hospital remains a cornerstone of Cedar County. Our fight isn’t over; together, we’ll keep striving to protect and improve our healthcare resources.