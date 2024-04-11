On March 3-5, 2024, four El Dorado Springs High School DECA members competed at the State Career Development Conference at Crown Center in Kansas City, MO. Members of Missouri DECA gathered over those three days to network, compete, and gain leadership insights from keynote speakers, advisors, and the Missouri State Action Team. Students from El Dorado Springs that competed were juniors Kandon McGuirk and Noah Steward in Financial Literacy Project and seniors Allie Ashlock and Nathan Saderstrom in Community Giving Project.

Pictured from left: Kandon McGuirk, Noah Steward, Nathan Saderstrom and Allie Ashlock.