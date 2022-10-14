The Cedar County Memorial Hospital is extending a heartfelt “Thank You” to Cedar County and the surrounding communities for the support and attendance for the Oct. 2, Community of Caring event held on the hospital grounds.

Like many other changes that we are undergoing, CEO Terry Nichols had asked that we shift things a bit for a broader appeal to families and offer a variety of fun and entertainment for all ages. So that we did. New this year were local food vendors, bounce houses and face painting for the kiddos, Community Resource representatives, medical laboratory vouchers and free bone density screenings, Healthcare Bingo, and the Raffle which replaced our traditional auction format. Those were added to the Music of Nick and Captain Sibley and our own Ginelle Esry, along with our second year of the Cornhole Tournament that brought in twelve competitive teams. We also had reached out earlier to a number of our faithful supports who have helped us through the years with Capital Campaign contributions, this year to raise funds for improvement of the Mammography services through our Radiology Department at the hospital and are happy to report that our goal of $15,000 was surpassed due to these gracious donors.

We were very pleased with this year’s attendance especially with the new format and changing the day from our usual Thursday evening to a Sunday afternoon for another change in 2022. Our food vendors which included the El Dorado Springs Lions Club, Jess Baked, and Kool Crush reported that they were also well pleased with their day and we have received many positive comments throughout the community that are making us feel especially great about the changes. We will plan and work to make more improvements in an effort to offer new things as we evolve into the new and ever changing Cedar County Memorial Hospital, moving forward on all fronts of improved hospital care and community involvement.

“Thank You” again to all those who attended and supported our Community of Caring event and we look forward to seeing you next year.